Anne Rice’s ‘Mayfair Witches’ Earns a Series Order from AMC Networks

AMC Networks confirmed they are moving forward on a series based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy. The network’s greenlit Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the second project to spring from the deal AMC Networks made to obtain the rights to Anne Rice’s work. The deal consists of 18 titles from Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches franchises.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is expected to premiere on AMC+ and AMC in late 2022.

The eight-episode first season will be produced by AMC Studios and has Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex, On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex, The Pacific) on board as executive producers and writers. Spalding is also attached as showrunner.

“2022 will be the biggest year for original programming in the history of our company, and we are literally over the moon that it will now include the first two series in an expanding Anne Rice universe built around stories and characters that have captivated millions of fans around the world,” stated Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “We are also extremely fortunate to have such talented storytellers as Esta and Michelle guiding this adaptation, which will follow the first season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire late next year.”

Rice’s The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches trilogy consists of The Witching Hour, Lasher, and Taltos. Per AMC Networks, Mayfair Witches “will focus on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.”

“The world of witches has fascinated and terrified for centuries, and yet Anne Rice’s particular lens on witches explored something new altogether – women who are powerful, and often brutal, and always committed to subverting our current power structures,” said Spalding and Ashford. “We are so excited to join our partners AMC and Gran Via Productions in making this mysterious and provocative world come to life.”

“With the cornucopia of rich characters, worlds, and stories that Anne Rice has given millions upon millions of readers around the world, AMC now has the privilege of creating a multitude of fascinating, entertaining, and very distinct television series,” said television producer Mark Johnson who oversees development of the Anne Rice collection. “My good fortune as an executive producer of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire has now been more than doubled with what Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford are imagining with The Mayfair Witches. While both shows couldn’t be more different, they nevertheless find themselves bound under the same bewitching and engaging umbrella.”

Anne Rice and her son, Christopher, are involved in all series and film adaptations as executive producers







