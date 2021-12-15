Cassadee Pope 2022 Thrive Tour Dates Announced

Grammy nominee Cassadee Pope will be on the road in early 2022 promoting her ninth album, Thrive. The 2022 “Thrive Tour” will kick off on March 18th in Baltimore, Maryland at the Sound Stage. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, December 17, 2021.

“Seeing the reaction to Thrive has been so validating and beautiful. I can’t wait to see that in its physical form on the Thrive Tour!” says Pope. “This music is me to the core and I’m looking forward to showing people what that looks like night after night. Rocking out with my fans again will feel so good.”

Nickolas Wheeler of The All-American Rejects and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild produced Pope’s Thrive album which dropped in October 2021. Pope wrote or co-wrote every song on the album which is described as a blend of pop-punk and Country music.

Thrive Tour 2022 Dates:

March 18, 2022 – Baltimore, MD at Sound Stage

March 20, 2022 – Boston, MA at Sinclair

March 22, 2022 – New York, NY at Gramercy Theatre

March 23, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA at Ardmore Music Hall

March 25, 2022 – Pittsburg, PA at Thunderbird Music Hall

March 26, 2022 – Detroit, MI at Crofoot

March 27, 2022 – Columbus, OH at A&R Bar

March 29, 2022 – St. Louis, MO at Old Rock House

March 30, 2022 – Chicago, IL at Lincoln Hall

March 31, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN at Turf Club

April 1, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI at Rave II