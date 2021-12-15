Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried (Mank) perfectly captures disgraced billionaire and founder of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes in the first photos from Hulu’s The Dropout. The limited series’ first photos arrive as the real Holmes stands trial for wire fraud and is facing a possible 20 year prison sentence if convicted.

The series will also star Naveen Andrews (Sense8, Instinct) as Sunny Balwani.

Elizabeth Meriwether (Single Parents, New Girl) guides the limited series as showrunner and executive produces with Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson, and Taylor Dunn. Michael Showalter is directing episodes and is also on board as an executive producer with his Semi-Formal Productions producing partner Jordana Mollick.

Hulu will release the first three episodes on March 3, 2022, with additional episodes dropping on subsequent Thursdays. The Dropout is a Searchlight Television and 20th Television production.

Hulu released the following description of the limited series:

“Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. Hulu’s limited series The Dropout, the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Seyfried) and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?”