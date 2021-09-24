Coldplay and BTS Unveil “My Universe” Music Video

What happens when global superstars team up? They come out with a smash-hit song. British mega-stars Coldplay have teamed up with Grammy-nominated K-pop group BTS to release “My Universe,” the latest single off their highly anticipated album Music of The Spheres out October 15, 2021. The song, which features all seven BTS members, is sung in English and Korean.

“My Universe” is already breaking records in South Korea and on iTunes. The single’s become the fastest song to hit number one on Melon (South Korea’s biggest music subscription service) since the chart was formed. “My Universe” has also hit number one in 93 countries – and counting – on iTunes.

Coldplay’s lyric music video for the single has already garnered 14+ million views in just under 16 hours of release.

Front man Chris Martin recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where he sang “My Universe” while playing the acoustic guitar. (Martin sang both the English and Korean parts.) During the interview, Martin talked about traveling to South Korea to work with BTS.

“We thought it would be good to sing this with BTS because maybe we’re not supposed to be together, and it turned out to be one of the most fun things ever. I went to Korea to be with them. It’s been amazing,” said Martin.

Making his promotional rounds, Martin told Apple Music, “They are really friends and in it together. With any great boyband there is just something beyond the being put togetherness, a natural chemistry. They are just people I like.”

The two groups recently met up while BTS was visiting New York for their UN duties. BTS and Coldplay got together at the famous Apollo Theater where Coldplay performed as part of SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series. Both groups took to social media to post pictures of their time together. Later, BTS’ leader, RM, tweeted a video featuring he and Chris Martin in the studio together singing “My Universe.” BTS’ Jin tweeted a photo with Chris Martin who gifted Jin his guitar after Jin revealed he thought it was cool.

Both Coldplay and BTS will be performing at Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour event taking place on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Coldplay will be performing at the famous Central Park and BTS will be performing in Seoul, South Korea. Find information on where to watch the festivities at Globalcitizen.org.







