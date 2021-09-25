‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer Welcomes Us to the Creel House

Netflix’s unveiled the new teaser trailer for Stranger Things season four during their first-ever “Tudum” global fan event. The minute and a half teaser trailer introduces a new key location – the Creel House – and shows a family from the 1950s moving in only to discover there’s something truly strange about their new home. The trailer then springs forward to the ’80s and finds the gang breaking in and searching for clues.

Series co-creator Matt Duffer revealed the Creel House is going to be a “super important” location during the much-anticipated fourth season.

Season one premiered in July 2016 followed by season two in October 2017. The third season debuted in July 2019 and the new teaser trailer confirms a 2022 premiere but did not divulge the actual release date.

Returning Stranger Things cast members include Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson. Cara Buono is Karen Wheeler, Natalia Dyer is Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton is Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery is Steve Harrington, Sadie Sink is Max, and Erica Sinclair returns as fan-favorite Priah Ferguson.

Newcomers to the award-winning sci-fi series include Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Tom Wlaschiha, Nikola Djuricko, Mason Dye, and Sherman Augustus.

Matt and Ross Duffer created the series and serve as executive producers along with Iain Paterson and 21 Laps Entertainment’s Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

A Look Back at Stranger Things, Courtesy of Netflix:

A love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world — forever.

Stranger Things 2: It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

Stranger Things 3: It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.







