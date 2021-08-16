MGM’s Flag Day is a real family affair, with Sean Penn directing and starring alongside his daughter, Dylan Penn, in the drama based on a true story. The just-released music video of a song featured in the soundtrack keeps the father-daughter pairing going, with Eddie Vedder writing “My Father’s Daughter” and his daughter Olivia Vedder performing. (Glen Hansard co-wrote the song.)

The cast of Flag Day also includes Katheryn Winnick (Big Sky, Vikings), Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame), Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon), Dale Dickey (Claws), Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan), Bailey Noble (Them), and Hopper Jack Penn (Sean Penn’s son).

Jennifer Vogel’s memoir Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life was adapted by Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth for the screen. William Horberg, Jon Kilik, and Fernando Sulichin produced, with Maximilien Arvelaiz, Lawrence Kopeikin, Thorsten Schumacher, Vincent Maraval, Sidney Kimmel, Allen Liu, Peter Touche, Christelle Conan, Vaishali Mistry, and John Wildermuth executive producing.

UA and MGM have set an August 20, 2021 theatrical release. Flag Day‘s rated R for language, some drug use and violent content.

The Plot:

“Jennifer Vogel’s father John was larger than life. As a child, Jennifer marveled at his magnetizing energy and ability to make life feel like a grand adventure. He taught her so much about love and joy, but he also happened to be the most notorious counterfeiter in US history. Based on a true story and directed by Sean Penn, Flag Day stars Penn and his real-life daughter Dylan Penn in an intimate family portrait about a young woman who struggles to rise above the wreckage of her past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father.”