Florida Georgia Line Announce ‘Life Rolls On’ Album and Track List Details

Florida Georgia Line’s set a February 12, 2021 release date for their fifth studio album, Life Rolls On. The announcement was accompanied by a two-minute album trailer and the confirmed track list.

Fans who pre-order the album will have instant access to seven Life Rolls On tracks: “Long Live,” “Countryside,” “I Love My Country,” “Ain’t Worried Bout It (Album Version),” “Beer:30,” “Second Guessing (From Songland),” and “U.S. Stronger.”

“I think this personally is just a big, celebratory chapter,” said Tyler Hubbard. “We’ve come a long way since 2012 when we dropped our first album, it’s wild to think about the journey we’ve been on – the things we’ve got to do, the places music has taken us. We’re celebrating life and the good times, the ups and the downs, and the journey it took us to get where we’re at.”

“It’s just evident within the music how good of a time we’re having and how good of a place in life we are for sure.” added Brian Kelley.

Life Rolls On marks Hubbard and Kelley’s first full-length set as co-producers with Corey Crowder. Collaborators include David Garcia, Jaren Johnston, Dallas Davidson, and Ben Hayslip, plus Tree Vibez Music songwriters Crowder, Jordan Schmidt, Canaan Smith, and Blake Redferrin.

Describing their new album, Hubbard said, “It really encompassed the feel of where we’re at, especially in 2020, and everything that everybody’s going through. It’s been a struggle for everybody, and I feel like this song kinda gives hope, and the truth is that life does roll on. Life moves on, and we’re gonna stay positive and keep our head up and look towards the future.”

“I think it means so many different things to so many different people, and that’s what I love about it,” said Kelley. “It’s not a sad song, it’s a hopeful song, and it’s got a little bit of every emotion in it. It’s just got something going on that felt like it would complete the record. Life does roll on.”

Florida Georgia Line’s LIFE ROLLS ON Track List:

“Long Live” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, David Garcia, Josh Miller “Life Looks Good” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Jaren Johnston “Countryside” – Blake Redferrin, Jake Rose, Michael Whitworth “Always Gonna Love You” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Ross Copperman, Corey Crowder, Michael Hardy “I Love My Country” – Kane Brown, Corey Crowder, Chase McGill, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Will Weatherly “Hard To Get To Heaven” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Josh Thompson “Long Time Comin’” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Jordan Schmidt, Canaan Smith “Interlude” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder “Ain’t Worried Bout It (Album Version)” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip “Beer:30” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Canaan Smith, Ernest Keith Smith “New Truck”* – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Jeff Gitelman, Raysean Hairston, Blake Redferrin, Priscilla Renea “Eyes Closed” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Ross Copperman, Corey Crowder, Michael Hardy “Second Guessing (From Songland)”** – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Ester Dean, Andrew DeRoberts, Shane McAnally, Griffen Palmer, Ben Simonetti, Ryan Tedder, Geoff Warburton “Good To Me” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Canaan Smith “U.S. Stronger” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley “Life Rolls On” – Ben Burgess, Alysa Vanderheym, Emily Weisband

Produced by Corey Crowder, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley

*Produced by Corey Crowder, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, Priscilla Renea

**Produced by Corey Crowder, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Andrew DeRoberts







