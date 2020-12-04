‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 4 Episode 5 Photos: Preview of “Fracture”

Hondo finds himself in a difficult situation on CBS’s S.W.A.T. season four episode five. Directed by Oz Scott from a script by Munis Rashid, episode five will air on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Shemar Moore leads the cast as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Alex Russell plays Jim Street, Jay Harrington is David “Deacon” Kay, and Lina Esco plays Christina “Chris” Alonso. Kenny Johnson stars as Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit is Commander Robert Hicks, and Amy Farrington plays Lieutenant Piper Lynch.

David Rees Snell, Ben Browder, Joy Osmanski, Bret Eric Porter, Mary Bonner-Baker, and Nicolas Noblitt guest star in episode five. “Fracture’s” guest cast also includes Jessica Pohly, Thomas Daniel Smith, Lee Doud, Bradley Steven Perry, Alfred Adderly, Sarah Himmelstein, and Melissa Diaz.

“Fracture” Plot: Hondo is conflicted when the mayor asks him to be the public face of a new outreach campaign meant to improve the LAPD’s stature within the Black community. Also, the team’s search for a lone bomber reminds Tan of a difficult chapter in his childhood, and Chris pushes herself even further to surpass Street and Tan in a SWAT leadership competition.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.







