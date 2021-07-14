Global Citizen Live Details: 24 Hours of Performances Across 6 Continents

Global Citizen has announced this year’s “Global Citizen Live” will take place on Saturday, September 25th. The international advocacy organization confirmed the 24-hour global broadcast will include simultaneous live music events across six continents – Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America – with big-name artists, activists, and world leaders taking part in cities including Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, and Sydney.

Artists and entertainers set to appear include Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Andrea Bocelli, Angélique Kidjo, Billie Eilish, BTS, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, and Coldplay. Davido, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Doja Cat, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Femi Kuti, Green Day, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Lorde, Metallica, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, The Lumineers, The Weeknd, Tiwa Savage, and Usher are also on board.

“It is very important to me to be a part of this historic event to spread awareness and encourage action toward helping the people of Ethiopia during this devastating humanitarian crisis they are faced with. It’ll be an honor to perform and help bring support to these citizens who are suffering so severely,” said The Weeknd.

“Global Citizen Live” will air on ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, and Twitter, with additional outlets to be announced in August. Ticket information, as well as safety guidelines, will also be announced closer to the event date.

“COVID-19 has drastically reversed the progress toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals pushing upwards of 160 million people back into extreme poverty. There are now more than 40 million people on the brink of famine. Progress on climate change has halted, as the majority of the Fortune 500 fail to set science-based carbon reduction targets. We must rectify the damage done and hold world leaders and businesses accountable for ensuring that the entire world recovers from this pandemic together. ‘Equitable recovery’ is not an act of charity – it is the only way we can ensure a fighting chance at achieving a sustainable world free from extreme poverty,” stated Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans.

The first Global Citizen festival was held in 2012 in New York. In 2015 Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin was announced to serve as the festival’s curator for a 15-year term.







