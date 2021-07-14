There’s lots of backstabbing going on amid the action in the full official trailer for Netflix’s Outer Banks season two. The two-minute trailer teases but doesn’t spoil the upcoming season which promises higher stakes and more action.

Season two stars Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (J.J.), Austin North (Topper), and Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron). The cast also includes Charles Esten (Ward Cameron), Elizabeth Mitchell (Limbrey), Caroline Arapoglou (Rose), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Julia Antonelli (Wheezie Cameron), Deion Smith (Kelce), Cullen Moss (Deputy Shoupe), and Nicholas Cirillo (Barry).

Netflix will release season two on July 30, 2021.

“Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before. We’ve turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season one – more mystery, more romance and higher stakes. It’s a full-throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride,” said executive producers/series creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Outer Banks is a coming-of-age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. After their near-death escape, Season Two finds John B & Sarah on the run – and in over their heads – in the Bahamas. New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope, and JJ rapidly escalate at home.

The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a newfound secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive.







