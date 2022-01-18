Grammy Awards Move to a New 2022 Date in Response to Omicron

The Recording Academy has settled on a new date and location for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The Grammys were originally set to take place on January 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA, however it was announced earlier this month that “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners” the Recording Academy and CBS opted to postpone the awards show.

To quote their initial announcement, the move was to help ensure the “health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show.”

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the Omicron variant, The Recording Academy and CBS have rescheduled the Grammys to April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The Grammy Awards will air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, April 3rd beginning at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s Emmy Award-winning The Daily Show, is still on board to return as host for the second time.

The CMT Awards will be moved from its original scheduled date of April 3rd to accommodate the Grammy Awards shift. There’s no word yet on the new date other than it will be sometime later in April.

“Once we realized the need to move the Grammy Awards to a later date due to current health concerns, we came together quickly with our partners at the Recording Academy and CMT, to strategically reschedule these two incredible music events and utilize the full power of the ViacomCBS ecosystem to promote them,” stated Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events & Alternative Programming, CBS. “Coming out of an exciting month of college basketball on CBS, we’re thrilled to continue our programming momentum with these two big live events for television in the spring.”

Additional dates and locations for other official Grammy week events will be announced soon.

Nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards were announced on November 23, 2021. CBS and The Recording Academy haven’t revealed who’ll be taking the stage for the 2022 awards show other than host Trevor Noah. The Recording Academy previously announced the lineup for MusiCares Annual Gala Benefit Concert, but they haven’t confirmed if that lineup will remain the same following the schedule change.







