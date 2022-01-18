‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Episode 12 Photos, New Air Date, and Plot Details

CBS has moved NCIS: Hawai’i season 1 episode 12 up a day from its scheduled January 24, 2022 premiere. The first half of a two-part episode will now air on Sunday, January 23rd following the AFC Divisional Playoff Game. The game kicks off at 6:30pm ET and the episode will air immediately after the game ends.

The two-episode arc will conclude on Monday, January 24th at 10pm ET/PT.

Season one episode 12 was directed by LeVar Burton from a script by Yakira Chambers and Ron McGee. Mahina Napoleon, Julie White, Seana Kofoed, Beulah Koale, and April Parker Jones guest star.

Vanessa Lachey (Call Me Kat, Truth Be Told) leads the cast as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, Alex Tarrant plays Kai Holman, Noah Mills stars as Jesse Boone, and Yasmine Al-Bustami plays Lucy Tara. The first season also stars Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler, and Kian Talan as Alex Tennant.

“Spies, Part 1” Plot: When NCIS investigates the mysterious death of a Navy engineer, Joseph Chan, they learn the last person he met with was his colleague, Maggie Shaw (White), Jane’s mentor and friend, who’s been kidnapped. Also, David Sola (Koale), a New Zealand intelligence service case officer arrives in Hawai’i, following a lead that connects Joseph’s death to a Chinese black op secret agent.

Season 1 Description, Courtesy of CBS:

The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State with NCIS: Hawai’i, where the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant, has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.