iHeartRadio Music Awards Taps LL Cool J as Host

LL Cool J will be handling hosting duties at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards set for Tuesday, March 22nd. The awards show will air live from Los Angeles on Fox beginning at 8pm ET/PT (tape-delayed on the West Coast). It will also be streamed on the iHeartRadio app and on IHeartMedia radio stations.
LL Cool J commented on the announcement and confirmed he’ll also perform during the two-hour show. “It’s an honor to return to the stage as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and bring live music back to fans all over the world as we celebrate our favorite artists,” stated LL Cool J. “I have a special performance for the fans, and the show will have some great surprises throughout the night. See you there!”
Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Giveon, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, The Kid LAROI, SZA, Drake, Ed Sheeran, and Megan Thee Stallion are among the artists earning multiple nominations this year. Måneskin, Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean, Billie Eilish, BTS, David Guetta, Tate McRae, Ariana Grande, Daniel Caesar, and The Weeknd also scored multiple nominations.
Jennifer Lopez has been named the recipient of the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award. Per iHeartMedia, Lopez is being honored for her “impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.”
The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards recognize the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations in 2021. Fans can vote for winners in select categories via social media or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards through March 15th at 11:59pm PT.
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominees
Song of the Year:
“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Easy On Me” – Adele
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“Levitating” – Dua Lipa
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“positions” – Ariana Grande
“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
AJR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Best Collaboration:
“Best Friend”- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Best New Pop Artist:
Giveon
Måneskin
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
Alternative Song of the Year:
“All My Favorite Songs” – Weezer featuring AJR
“Follow You” – Imagine Dragons
“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear
“my ex’s best friend” – Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear
“Shy Away” – twenty one pilots
Alternative Artist of the Year:
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Best New Alternative Artist:
Cannons
Clairo
girl in red
Måneskin
WILLOW
Rock Song of the Year:
“And So It Went” – The Pretty Reckless
“Living The Dream” – Five Finger Death Punch
“Nowhere Generation” – Rise Against
“Wait A Minute My Girl” – Volbeat
“Waiting On A War” – Foo Fighters
Rock Artist of the Year:
Chevelle
Five Finger Death Punch
Foo Fighters
Mammoth WVH
The Pretty Reckless
Best New Rock Artist:
All Good Things
Architects
Ayron Jones
Mammoth WVH
Zero 9:36
Country Song of the Year:
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young & Kane Brown
“Forever After All” – Luke Combs
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Just The Way” – Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett
Country Artist of the Year:
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
Lainey Wilson
Niko Moon
Parker McCollum
Ryan Hurd
Tenille Arts
Dance Song of the Year:
“BED” – Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta
“Do It To It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish
“Heartbreak Anthem” – Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix
“Love Tonight” – Shouse
“You” – Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae
Dance Artist of the Year:
Anabel Englund
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Regard
Swedish House Mafia
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“Essence” – WizKid featuring Tems
“Time Today” – Moneybagg Yo
“Up” – Cardi B
“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
“What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
BIA
Coi Leray
Lil Tjay
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu
R&B Song of the Year:
“Damage” – H.E.R.
“Good Days” – SZA
“Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon
“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan
R&B Artist of the Year:
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Giveon
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Tank
Best New R&B Artist:
Chlöe
Giveon
Tone Stith
VanJess
Vedo
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:
“BICHOTA” – KAROL G
“In Da Getto” – J Balvin & Skrillex
“Pepas” – Farruko
“Todo De Ti” – Rauw Alejandro
“Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Camilo
Farruko
KAROL G
Rauw Alejandro
Best New Latin Artist:
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Maria Becerra
Nicki Nicole
Tokischa
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
“¿Qué Tienen Tus Palabras?” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
“A La Antigüita” – Calibre 50
“Dime Cómo Quieres” – Christian Nodal featuring Ángela Aguilar
“La Casita” – Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
“Mi Primer Derrota” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
“Saludos a Mi Ex” – Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift
“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
“deja vu” – Olivia Rodrigo
“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Easy On Me” – Adele
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Your Power” – Billie Eilish
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
“Fix You” (Coldplay) – Kacey Musgraves
“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello
“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) – Shawn Mendes
“Heather” (Conan Gray) – Tate McRae
“I’m Still Standing” (Elton John) – Demi Lovato
“Jolene” (Dolly Parton) – Lil Nas X
“Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica) – Miley Cyrus
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
#Arianators – Ariana Grande
#Beliebers – Justin Bieber
#BTSARMY – BTS
#Harries – Harry Styles
#Hotties – Megan Thee Stallion
#Limelights – Why Don’t We
#Livies – Olivia Rodrigo
#Louies – Louis Tomlinson
#Rushers – Big Time Rush
#Selenators – Selena Gomez
#Swifties – Taylor Swift
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
“Build a B*tch” – Bella Poarch
“Butter” – BTS
“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring Sza
“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon
“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd
“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
Bella Poarch
Claire Rosinkranz
Jax
JORDY
Tai Verdes
Tayler Holder