The official trailer for Apple TV+’s WeCrashed charts the journey of WeWork’s Adam Neumann (Oscar winner Jared Leto, Dallas Buyers Club) and his wife, Rebekah (Oscar winner Anne Hathaway, Les Misérables), from the founding of the billion-dollar company to the Neumanns’ eventual crash and burn.

The cast of the eight-episode limited series also includes Kyle Marvin as Miguel McKelvey, America Ferrera as Elishia Kennedy, and O-T Fagbenle as Cameron Lautner.

WeCrashed is inspired by true events and was created by Emmy nominee Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, the series’ writers, executive producers, and showrunners. This Is Us‘ John Requa and Glenn Ficarra direct and executive produce the limited series, with Anne Hathaway, Charles Gogolak, Natalie Sandy, and Paradox’s Jared Leto and Emma Ludbrook also executive producing. In addition, Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart serve as executive producers.

Apple TV+ has set a March 18, 2022 global premiere date for the first three episodes. New episodes will arrive on Fridays leading up to the April 22nd finale.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

WeCrashed is inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?









