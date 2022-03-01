Jonas Brothers Announce “Live in Las Vegas” Residency

The Jonas Brothers will be heading to Sin City in June for a five-night residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. “Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas” is set for June 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11, 2022. Each concert will kick off at 8pm PT.

General tickets for the Las Vegas residency go on sale on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 10am PT via Ticketmaster. Citi is offering a special pre-sale for cardholders beginning Wednesday, March 2nd at 10am PT.

Members of the Jonas Brothers fan club will also have the ability to participate in a March 2nd pre-sale. Plus, MGM Rewards loyalty program members can access the pre-sale on Friday, March 4th at 10am PT.

Ticket prices begin at $49.95 (excluding tax and service charges).

The brothers took to Twitter to promote their upcoming Vegas residency, with Nick Jonas tweeting: “Best way to kick off summer 2022?? With my brothers in Vegas”

The Jonas Brothers returned to the charts after a six year break with the release of “Sucker” in 2019. The single was the first #1 for the band on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The sibling trio were the subject of Amazon Original’s documentary Chasing Happiness and released their third #1 album – and fifth studio album – Happiness Begins on June 7, 2019.

The band recently finished up its 44 date “REMEMBER THIS Tour” which snagged a spot among the highest-grossing tours of 2021. The trio’s 2019-2020 “Happiness Begins Tour” sold more than 1.2 million tickets.







