‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 Episode 9 Photos, Plot and Air Date

Season three of Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star continues with episode nine, “The Bird.” Airing on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT, episode nine finds Paul facing a possible career-ending medical issue.

Season three stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, and Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder. Natacha Karam plays Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith is Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva is Carlos Reyes, Julian Works is Mateo Chavez, and Brianna Baker plays Nancy Gillian.

“The Bird” Plot: The members of the 126 spring into action when a surprise military homecoming erupts into chaos. Meanwhile, Owen is left responsible for taking care of a talkative pet, Paul faces a medical emergency, and Tommy goes on her first date since Charles’ passing.

The Season 3 Plot:

In the third season, a slight time-jump takes place after the events of the previous season finale found the 126 shut down and the crew dispersed across the city. In the multi-episode opening storyline, a massive and unexpected arctic front hits Austin. As the ice storm causes widespread chaos, Owen and Tommy must not only save the city but find a way to resurrect and reunite the former 126.