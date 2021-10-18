Luke Bryan Tapped to Host the 2021 CMA Awards

Two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan will make his CMA Awards hosting debut with the upcoming 55th annual Country music celebration. The 2021 CMA Awards will air live on ABC on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8pm ET (taped delayed on the West Coast).

“The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for Country Music,” stated Bryan. “Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down. I mean, growing up in Georgia, I remember watching Vince Gill, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Rogers, Barbara Mandrell, to name a few. They were so good. And then becoming a part of this amazing Country Music family and sitting on the front row while Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Darius Rucker took the reins, all of these artists are heroes and friends, and I am honored to have my name included in this group. I’m looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make Country Music shine.”

ABC and the Country Music Association will announce this year’s performers and presenters in the coming weeks.

“We are so thrilled to have Luke join us as this year’s CMA Awards host,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer. “His fun and playful energy is something television viewers have welcomed into their homes week after week as a judge on American Idol, and I know he has something exciting up his sleeve for the CMA Awards. We cannot wait to bring music fans a magical night of performances and truly some of the most special moments our show has ever delivered in just a few weeks.”

Voting is open to CMA members through Wednesday, October 27th at 6pm CST.

“We are so grateful Luke will host the biggest event in Country Music. That’s my kind of night and it will be yours too,” said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “I am excited for Luke to bring the same humor, energy and emotion as host of the CMA Awards that he has for the last five years on American Idol.”

The 55th Annual CMA Awards will be directed by Alan Carter. David Wild is on board as the head writer and Robert Deaton is executive producing.







