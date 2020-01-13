Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers 2020 Tour Dates Announced

Matchbox Twenty will hit the road this summer for their first tour since 2017. The Matchbox Twenty 2020 tour will kick off on July 17th in Bethlehem, PA, at the Wind Creek Event Center. Stops on the just-announced tour include Virginia Beach, Charlotte, Memphis, Dallas, and San Diego. The tour’s set to wrap up on September 28th in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl.

Matchbox Twenty’s 2020 tour will include special guest The Wallflowers on all dates.

The 50+ date tour is produced by Live Nation. Tickets are set to go on sale to Matchbox Twenty fan club members on Tuesday, January 14th at 10am ET. The general public can purchase tickets beginning January 17th at 12pm ET.

“I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop-rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point,” said Rob Thomas.







Matchbox Twenty 2020 Tour Dates:

July 17 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Wind Creek Event Center July 18 – Gilford, New Hampshire, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion July 19 – Syracuse, New York, St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview July 21 – Camden, New Jersey, BB&T Pavilion July 22 – Wantagh, New York, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater July 24 – Saratoga Springs, New York, Saratoga Performing Arts Center July 25 – Mansfield, Massachusetts, Xfinity Center July 26 – Uncasville, Connecticut, Mohegan Sun Arena July 28 – Holmdel, New Jersey, PNC Bank Arts Center July 29 – Bristow, Virginia, Jiffy Lube Live July 31 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Aug. 1 – Raleigh, North Carolina, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Aug. 2 – Charlotte, North Carolina, PNC Music Pavilion Aug. 4 – Atlanta, Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Aug. 5 – Nashville, Bridgestone Arena Aug. 7 – Tampa, Florida, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds Aug. 8 – West Palm Beach, Florida, Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds Aug. 9 – Jacksonville, Florida, Daily’s Place Aug. 11 – Pelham, Alabama, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Aug. 13 – Memphis, Tennessee, TBA Aug. 14 – Houston, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Aug. 15 – Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion Aug. 17 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Zoo Amphitheater Aug. 18 – Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart Amp Aug. 19 – Maryland Heights, Missouri, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis Aug. 21 – Tinley Park, Illinois, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago Aug. 22 – Noblesville, Indiana, Ruoff Music Center Aug. 23 – Moline, Illinois, TaxSlayer Center Aug. 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center Aug. 26 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, S&T Bank Music Park Aug. 27 – Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center Aug. 29 – Darien Center, New York, Darien Lake Amphitheater Aug. 30 – Toronto, Budweiser Stage Sep. 1 – Clarkston, Michigan, DTE Energy Music Theatre Sep. 2 – Toledo, Ohio, Toledo Zoo Amphitheater Sep. 4 – Welch, Minnesota, Treasure Island Resort & Casino Sep. 5 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sep. 6 – Kansas City, Missouri, Starlight Theatre Sep. 8 – Omaha, Nebraska, CHI Health Center Omaha Sep. 10 – Denver, Pepsi Center Sep. 12 – Boise, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center Sep. 13 – Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre Sep. 15 – Seattle, White River Amphitheatre Sep. 16 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena Sep. 17 – Ridgefield, Washington, Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Sep. 19 – Mountain View, California, Shoreline Amphitheater Sep. 20 – Fresno, California, Save Mart Center Sep. 22 – Phoenix, Ak-Chin Pavilion Sep. 23 – San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU Sep. 24 – Irvine, California, FivePoint Amphitheatre Sep. 26 – Las Vegas, Palms Casino Resort Sep. 27 – Bakersfield, California, Mechanics Bank Arena Sep. 28 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl







