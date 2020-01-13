Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers 2020 Tour Dates Announced

Matchbox Twenty will hit the road this summer for their first tour since 2017. The Matchbox Twenty 2020 tour will kick off on July 17th in Bethlehem, PA, at the Wind Creek Event Center. Stops on the just-announced tour include Virginia Beach, Charlotte, Memphis, Dallas, and San Diego. The tour’s set to wrap up on September 28th in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl.
Matchbox Twenty’s 2020 tour will include special guest The Wallflowers on all dates.
The 50+ date tour is produced by Live Nation. Tickets are set to go on sale to Matchbox Twenty fan club members on Tuesday, January 14th at 10am ET. The general public can purchase tickets beginning January 17th at 12pm ET.
“I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop-rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point,” said Rob Thomas.
Matchbox Twenty 2020 Tour Dates:
July 17 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Wind Creek Event Center
July 18 – Gilford, New Hampshire, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 19 – Syracuse, New York, St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 21 – Camden, New Jersey, BB&T Pavilion
July 22 – Wantagh, New York, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 24 – Saratoga Springs, New York, Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 25 – Mansfield, Massachusetts, Xfinity Center
July 26 – Uncasville, Connecticut, Mohegan Sun Arena
July 28 – Holmdel, New Jersey, PNC Bank Arts Center
July 29 – Bristow, Virginia, Jiffy Lube Live
July 31 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 1 – Raleigh, North Carolina, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 2 – Charlotte, North Carolina, PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 4 – Atlanta, Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Aug. 5 – Nashville, Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 7 – Tampa, Florida, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Aug. 8 – West Palm Beach, Florida, Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
Aug. 9 – Jacksonville, Florida, Daily’s Place
Aug. 11 – Pelham, Alabama, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 – Memphis, Tennessee, TBA
Aug. 14 – Houston, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 15 – Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 17 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Zoo Amphitheater
Aug. 18 – Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart Amp
Aug. 19 – Maryland Heights, Missouri, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
Aug. 21 – Tinley Park, Illinois, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
Aug. 22 – Noblesville, Indiana, Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 23 – Moline, Illinois, TaxSlayer Center
Aug. 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center
Aug. 26 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 27 – Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 29 – Darien Center, New York, Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 30 – Toronto, Budweiser Stage
Sep. 1 – Clarkston, Michigan, DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sep. 2 – Toledo, Ohio, Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Sep. 4 – Welch, Minnesota, Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Sep. 5 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Sep. 6 – Kansas City, Missouri, Starlight Theatre
Sep. 8 – Omaha, Nebraska, CHI Health Center Omaha
Sep. 10 – Denver, Pepsi Center
Sep. 12 – Boise, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center
Sep. 13 – Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre
Sep. 15 – Seattle, White River Amphitheatre
Sep. 16 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena
Sep. 17 – Ridgefield, Washington, Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sep. 19 – Mountain View, California, Shoreline Amphitheater
Sep. 20 – Fresno, California, Save Mart Center
Sep. 22 – Phoenix, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sep. 23 – San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Sep. 24 – Irvine, California, FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sep. 26 – Las Vegas, Palms Casino Resort
Sep. 27 – Bakersfield, California, Mechanics Bank Arena
Sep. 28 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl