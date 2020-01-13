Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers 2020 Tour Dates Announced

Trending
Matchbox Twenty will hit the road this summer for their first tour since 2017. The Matchbox Twenty 2020 tour will kick off on July 17th in Bethlehem, PA, at the Wind Creek Event Center. Stops on the just-announced tour include Virginia Beach, Charlotte, Memphis, Dallas, and San Diego. The tour’s set to wrap up on September 28th in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl.

Matchbox Twenty’s 2020 tour will include special guest The Wallflowers on all dates.

The 50+ date tour is produced by Live Nation. Tickets are set to go on sale to Matchbox Twenty fan club members on Tuesday, January 14th at 10am ET. The general public can purchase tickets beginning January 17th at 12pm ET.

“I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop-rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point,” said Rob Thomas.



Matchbox Twenty 2020 Tour Dates:

    July 17 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Wind Creek Event Center

    July 18 – Gilford, New Hampshire, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

    July 19 – Syracuse, New York, St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

    July 21 – Camden, New Jersey, BB&T Pavilion

    July 22 – Wantagh, New York, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

    July 24 – Saratoga Springs, New York, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

    July 25 – Mansfield, Massachusetts, Xfinity Center

    July 26 – Uncasville, Connecticut, Mohegan Sun Arena

    July 28 – Holmdel, New Jersey, PNC Bank Arts Center

    July 29 – Bristow, Virginia, Jiffy Lube Live

    July 31 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

    Aug. 1 – Raleigh, North Carolina, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

    Aug. 2 – Charlotte, North Carolina, PNC Music Pavilion

    Aug. 4 – Atlanta, Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

    Aug. 5 – Nashville, Bridgestone Arena

    Aug. 7 – Tampa, Florida, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

    Aug. 8 – West Palm Beach, Florida, Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

    Aug. 9 – Jacksonville, Florida, Daily’s Place

    Aug. 11 – Pelham, Alabama, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

    Aug. 13 – Memphis, Tennessee, TBA

    Aug. 14 – Houston, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

    Aug. 15 – Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion

    Aug. 17 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Zoo Amphitheater

    Aug. 18 – Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart Amp

    Aug. 19 – Maryland Heights, Missouri, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

    Aug. 21 – Tinley Park, Illinois, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

    Aug. 22 – Noblesville, Indiana, Ruoff Music Center

    Aug. 23 – Moline, Illinois, TaxSlayer Center

    Aug. 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Blossom Music Center

    Aug. 26 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, S&T Bank Music Park

    Aug. 27 – Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center

    Aug. 29 – Darien Center, New York, Darien Lake Amphitheater

    Aug. 30 – Toronto, Budweiser Stage

    Sep. 1 – Clarkston, Michigan, DTE Energy Music Theatre

    Sep. 2 – Toledo, Ohio, Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

    Sep. 4 – Welch, Minnesota, Treasure Island Resort & Casino

    Sep. 5 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

    Sep. 6 – Kansas City, Missouri, Starlight Theatre

    Sep. 8 – Omaha, Nebraska, CHI Health Center Omaha

    Sep. 10 – Denver, Pepsi Center

    Sep. 12 – Boise, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center

    Sep. 13 – Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre

    Sep. 15 – Seattle, White River Amphitheatre

    Sep. 16 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena

    Sep. 17 – Ridgefield, Washington, Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

    Sep. 19 – Mountain View, California, Shoreline Amphitheater

    Sep. 20 – Fresno, California, Save Mart Center

    Sep. 22 – Phoenix, Ak-Chin Pavilion

    Sep. 23 – San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

    Sep. 24 – Irvine, California, FivePoint Amphitheatre

    Sep. 26 – Las Vegas, Palms Casino Resort

    Sep. 27 – Bakersfield, California, Mechanics Bank Arena

    Sep. 28 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl




