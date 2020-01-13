Station 19 Season 3 Episode 1 Preview: Photos from “I Know This Bar”

ABC’s Station 19 kicks off its third season on January 23, 2020 with “I Know This Bar.” Season three episode one was directed by Paris Barclay from a script by Krista Vernoff and features Grey’s Anatomy stars Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey and Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery.

Additional guest stars include Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Alex Landi as Nico Kim, Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm, Alex Blue Davis as Casey Parker, Ann Cusack as Joan, Bill Doyle as Don, Christianno DeRushia as Trey, Vivian Nixon as Intern Hannah, and Devin Way as Ray Simms.

New season three episodes air on Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, and Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes. Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval is Captain Pruitt Herrera.

“I Know This Bar” Plot – After a car crashes into Joe’s Bar, Andy and Sullivan lead the team of firefighters as they work to rescue their fellow crewmates Ben and Pruitt, Grey Sloan doctors and interns, and bar patrons before the building comes crumbling down.







The Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

“Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The latest series from the executive producers of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.”