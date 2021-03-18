Mick Fleetwood & Friends Concert Film Premiere Date Announced

The world premiere screening of Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac is going to be available beginning next month. The star-studded concert took place at the iconic London Palladium on February 25, 2020, weeks before COVID-19 shut things down.

The iconic concert featured musical greats Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Zak Starkey, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler, and Bill Wyman. Plus, legendary producer Glyn Johns joined the music stars as the executive sound producer. The house band featured Mick Fleetwood himself along with Dave Bronze, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, Ricky Peterson, and Rick Vito.

The concert was originally due to be screened in cinemas worldwide, however because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the premiere went digital. nugs.net will be the streaming video platform to host the global premiere online in HD and 4K video with enhanced Dolby Atmos sound. Ticket holders can tune in to the live premiere on April 24, 2021 at 3pm ET or purchase the concert via video on demand for up to five days. The concert will be released in physical formats April 30th.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $19.99. The digital premiere of Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac is sponsored by Citibank, and Citi Cardmembers can receive ticket discounts and special VIP access through their membership benefits.

Mick Fleetwood released a statement acknowledging Peter Green’s passing just five months after the concert. “Peter Green taught me two unassailable lessons when it came to music: less is more and don’t worry about being clever. He played from his heart, which is why so many people, musicians, and appreciators alike, gathered in London to pay tribute to him, all of us together bearing witness to the magic of Peter’s music. He revealed himself in his art, which sometimes happens at great cost, as it was with Peter. He showed so much of himself that he had to withdraw. And he did. May he rest easy. He was loved and he will be missed.”







