Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Debuts a Season 4 Trailer

Season four of Netflix, Universal, and DreamWorks Animation’s animated Fast & Furious series will premiere on April 16, 2021. The trailer for the upcoming eight episode season of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers finds the team heading to Mexico City and features action sequences that are just as wild as the live-action films.

Teen Wolf‘s Tyler Posey lends his voice to Tony Toretto, Charlet Chung voices Echo, Luke Youngblood is Frostee Benson, Jorge Diaz voices Cisco Renaldo, Camille Ramsey is Layla Gray, and Renée Elise Goldsberry is Ms. Nowhere. Season four guest stars include Danny Trejo as Tuco, Paul “Big Show” Wight as Palindrome, Jason Rodriguez Hightower as Moray, Similce Diesel as Sissy, and Avrielle Corti as Rafaela Moreno.

The popular animated series is executive produced by Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel along with the F&F franchise’s Chris Morgan and Neal H. Moritz. Executive producers Bret Haaland and Tim Hedrick are the showrunners.

Season 4 Description, Courtesy of Netflix:

Inspired by Universal’s blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise, teenager Tony Toretto follows in the footsteps of his cousin Dom when he and his friends are recruited by a secret government agency to take down nefarious crime organizations across the globe.

This season, framed for a crime they didn’t commit, the Spy Racers and Ms. Nowhere embark on a perilous mission to Mexico City to prove their innocence and bring the real culprit to justice. As the team works to uncover the identity of the real villain, they find themselves hunted by the agency’s most unstoppable super-agent who’s hot on their trail.