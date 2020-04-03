Miranda Lambert Announces New Rescheduled Tour Dates

Miranda Lambert’s just announced new dates for the final two U.S. shows along with her upcoming Canadian leg of the “Wildcard Tour.” Like all artists, the Country music superstar has had to put her tour on hold because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The final U.S. stops will now take place in Spokane on October 8th and in Boise on October 9th. The Canadian portion of the “Wildcard Tour” will kick off on October 11th in Vancouver and finish up on October 23rd in Ottawa.

Lambert will be joined on most dates by ACM and CMA nominee Cody Johnson and LANCO.

According to the official announcement, “tickets purchased for the original shows will still be valid for the new dates.” For more info, visit Miranda Lambert’s official website.

Lambert’s hugely successful non-profit MuttNation Foundation campaign – Fill the Little Red Wagon presented by Tractor Supply Company – will continue to play an important part in the “Wildcard Tour.” Lambert’s fans can help out needy shelter pets searching for new forever homes by donating dog food, treats, supplies, and/or cash via special areas set up at each concert venue’s entrance.

To date, the popular Country artist has accumulated 34 ACM Awards, 13 Country Music Association Awards, two Grammy Awards, the Harmony Award (Nashville Symphony), Artist in Residence (Country Music Hall of Fame), the ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award, and the ACM Song of the Decade Award. Miranda Lambert was named the 2019 RIAA’s Artist of the Year.

RESCHEDULED MIRANDA LAMBERT “WILDCARD TOUR” DATES:

10/8/2020 – Spokane, WA at Spokane Area

10/9/2020 – Bosie, ID at Ford Idaho Center Arena

10/11/2020 – Vancouver, BC at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

10/14/2020 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

10/16/2020 – *Regina, SK at Brandt Centre

10/17/2020 – *Winnipeg, MB at Bell Mts Place

10/20/2020 – London, ON at Budweiser Gardens

10/212020 – Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

10/22/2020 – Oshawa, ON at Tribute Communities Centre

10/23/2020 – Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre

* Lanco will not appear in Regina, SK and Winnipeg, MB.







