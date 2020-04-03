‘Empire’ Season 6 Episode 16 Photos: Preview of the 100th Episode

Fox’s music-driven drama, Empire, will be celebrating its 100th episode with season six episode 16. Episode 16, “We Got Us,” will air on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Terrence DaShon Howard as Lucious Lyon, Taraji P. Henson as Cookie Lyon. Bryshere Y. Gray is Hakeem Lyon, Trai Byers is Andre Lyon, Gabourey Sidibe is Becky, Ta’Rhonda Jones is Porsha, and Serayah plays Tiana.

“We Got Us” Plot – After witnessing Andre’s breakdown, Cookie and Lucious have him committed to the same treatment facility as Leah (guest star Leslie Uggams) and the guilt Cookie feels from Andre’s situation causes her to wonder how different life would be if she had not gone to prison.







The Season 6 Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

As season five hurtled toward its conclusion, Lucious (Howard) was forced to flee New York City, with the Feds hot on his trail. To make matters worse, Cookie (Henson) refused to accompany him, declaring that he and Empire were no longer good for her.

Season Six begins with the Lyon family splintered. Lucious is on the run and Cookie is finding success on her own. With Jamal residing in London and Hakeen (Gray) starring in Empire: The Movie, Andre (Byers) finds himself finally sitting on the Empire throne.

Faced with threats from all directions, the Lyons will have to reunite to survive. They will have to decide what’s most important – Empire or their family.







