Taraji P. Henson Will Host the ‘2020 American Music Awards’

Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) has been tapped to host the 2020 American Music Awards set for Sunday, November 22, 2020. The awards show will air live on ABC beginning at 8pm ET/PT (tape-delayed on the West Coast).

“The AMAs bring together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists – the fans,” said Henson, commenting on her hosting gig. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host – and also a fan – for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

Henson won Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and BET awards for her work on Fox’s Empire opposite Terrence Howard. She also earned two Emmy nominations for her role as Cookie Lyon on Empire. In addition, Henson’s performances in feature films Hidden Figures, Hustle & Flow, and Talk To Me garnered awards attention.

Henson is a New York Times bestselling author for her memoir, Around the Way Girl.

Voting is currently for the 2020 AMAs at TheAMAs.com/Vote.

Details on the American Music Awards, Courtesy of ABC and dick clark productions:

“The American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted award show, is seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Nominees are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay and social activity. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of Sept. 27, 2019, through Sept. 24, 2020. The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans.”







