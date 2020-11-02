‘Station 19’ Season 4 Episode 1 Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

ABC’s Station 19 kicks off season four with a Grey’s Anatomy crossover event. Season four episode one, “Nothing Seems the Same,” will air on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT and features Grey’s Anatomy‘s Chandra Wilson and Kevin McKidd. Grey’s Anatomy follows with a two-hour season 17 premiere at 9pm ET/PT.

Paris Barclay directed from a script by Kiley Donovan.

The season four cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss plays Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Stefania Spampinato stars as Carina DeLuca.

Additional episode one guest stars include Patricia DeLeon, Laura Ceron, Noah Alexander Gerry, BJ Tanner, V. Vieux, Jayne Taina, Colleen Foy, and Ansel Sluyter-Obidos. Jeannie Sakata, Kenneth Maseroll, Drew Powell, Nathan Wallace, Tess Aubert, Paul Lee, Justin Ellings, Matthew Erick White, Peter Onorati, Jack Conley, and Reginald VelJohnson also guest star.

“Nothing Seems the Same” Plot: – When the COVID-19 pandemic hits Seattle, the Station 19 crew leans on each other for support. Andy tries to make sense of her mother’s return, while Sullivan settles into a new routine. And it’s all-hands-on-deck when a group of teenagers unintentionally starts a wildfire on the season four premiere.