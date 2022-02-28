The Chicks Announce 2022 Tour Dates

The Chicks – Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Strayer – will be hitting the road in 2022 for a 27-city tour set to kick off on June 14th in St Louis, MO. “The Chicks Tour” will stop in cities including Toronto, Boston, San Diego, and Denver before wrapping up on August 13th in George, WA.

The 13-time Grammy Award-winning group will be supported on the tour (on select dates) by Grammy Award winner Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis. Tickets for the upcoming Live Nation tour go on sale beginning Friday, March 4th at 10am local time via ticketmaster.com.

The Chicks will be partnering with REVERB.org to help the environment during the summer tour. The tour’s official announcement revealed The Chicks are working to make this tour environmentally sustainable by “engaging fans to take action for people and the planet. At each show, The Chicks/REVERB Action Village will be set up for fans to take action on important environmental and social causes, fill up at the free #RocknRefill water stations, and more.”

THE CHICKS TOUR – SUMMER 2022 DATES:

Tue Jun 14 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

Wed Jun 15 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

Sat Jun 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

Tue Jun 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

Wed Jun 22 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *

Fri Jun 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

Mon Jun 27 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center *

Wed Jun 29 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

Thu Jun 30 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *

Sat Jul 02 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

Tue Jul 05 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center *

Wed Jul 06 – Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *

Fri Jul 08 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion *

Sat Jul 09 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

Tue Jul 12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

Thu Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

Sat Jul 16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

Sat Jul 23 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

Mon Jul 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre ^

Tue Jul 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre ^

Fri Jul 29 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl** ^

Sat Jul 30 – Mountain View, CA –Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

Tue Aug 02 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ** ^

Fri Aug 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre *

Sat Aug 06 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre *

Tue Aug 09 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Sat Aug 13 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre *

** Not A Live Nation Date

* Support: Patty Griffin

^ Support: Jenny Lewis







