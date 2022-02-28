Red tracks clues to learn more about Liz’s death on NBC’s The Blacklist season nine episode 11, “The Conglomerate.” Episode 11 will air on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT.

In addition to James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, the season nine cast includes Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, Laura Sohn as Alina Park, and Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper.

“The Conglomerate” Plot: An investigation into the Conglomerate, a group of former government-sponsored assassins, becomes complicated when the Task Force learns one of their own may have ties to the group. Red digs deeper into the events leading up to Liz’s death.

Season 9 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

“In the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington (Spader) and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded – their lives now changed in unexpected ways and with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown. Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all – Raymond Reddington.”