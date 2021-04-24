The Weeknd and Ariana Grande Release “Save Your Tears” Remix

Grammy Award-winning artists The Weeknd and Ariana Grande teased a remix of his hit single “Save Your Tears” on social media just a few short days ago. Today, the remix has arrived accompanied by an animated music video directed by Jack Brown and produced by Blinkink.

The two multi-platinum artists are no strangers to teaming up. They previously collaborated on “Love Me Harder” from her hit album Positions and “off the table” from Grande’s 2014 album, My Everything. While those songs were Grande’s, this time she joined The Weeknd on his song.

The Weeknd’s original “Save Your Tears” from his multi-platinum 2020 album After Hours continues to be popular. The single tops the Top 40 Radio chart and went double platinum, surpassing the one billion streams mark.

“Save Your Tears” isn’t the first collaboration to come from his smash-hit album After Hours. The Canadian singer and Rosalía collaborated on the “Blinding Lights” remix, and he teamed up with Doja Cat for an “In Your Eyes” remix.

The Weeknd has announced plans to appear on Doja Cat’s much-anticipated upcoming album Plant Her which hasn’t yet confirmed a release date.

The Weeknd has racked up a tremendous amount of achievements over the years including being recently named the Most Streamed R&B Artist of 2021. After Hours sits atop the Most Streamed R&B Album list, continuing its hold on the top spot this year even though the album dropped in early 2020. And “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears” currently occupy two spots on the Top 5 Most Streamed Globally list.

Multi-award winner Ariana Grande has her fair share of remarkable achievements as well. Grande’s the first artist since The Beatles way back in 1964 to hold the top three Billboard Hot 100 spots with her “7 Rings,” “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” and “Thank U, Next.” She also entered the record books in 2020 as the first artist to release five singles that each debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.









