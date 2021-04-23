‘Halston’ Drops Photos and Announces a May Premiere Date

Netflix announced Halston, the limited series based on the life of iconic fashion designer Roy Halston Frowic, will premiere on Friday, May 14, 2021. The streaming service made the announcement on what would have been Halston’s 89th birthday. The popular designer passed away in March 1990 at the age of 57.

In addition to confirming the premiere date, Netflix released a batch of “Warhol-inspired Polaroids” along with the limited series’ poster.

The cast of the five-episode series is led by Ewan McGregor in the title role. Krysta Rodriguez plays Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan is Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman plays David Mahoney, Gian Franco Rodriguez is Victor Hugo, and David Pittu is Joe Eula. Sullivan Jones stars as Ed Austin, Rory Culkin is Joel Schumacher, Kelly Bishop is Eleanor Lambert, and Vera Farmiga plays Adele.

The limited series’ writers include Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Sharr White, Ted Malawer, Tim Pinckney, and Kristina Woo. Murphy, Brennan, White, series star Ewan McGregor, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Christine Vachon, Eric Kovtun, and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films executive produce. Minahan directed all five episodes.

The behind the scenes team includes director of photography Tim Ives, production designer Mark Ricker, costume designer Jeriana San Juan, head of hair department Michelle Johnson, and head of makeup department Patricia Regan.

Netflix released the following description of the limited series:

“Halston follows the legendary fashion designer (McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970’s and ‘80’s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself.”