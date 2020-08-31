‘VMA’ 2020 Winners: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and BTS Dominate

MTV’s Video Music Awards held on August 30, 2020 and hosted by Keke Palmer were as wild and weird as the year itself. Performed in front of a virtual attendees and accompanied by an audience track that seemed lifted straight out of a game show, the 2020 Video Music Awards were jampacked with incredible performances. Miley Cyrus mounted her iconic wrecking ball, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande performed “Rain on Me,” BTS debuted their hit single, “Dynamite,” and DaBaby made a powerful statement about police brutality.
Multiple artists used their time in the spotlight to urge the VMA audience to get out and vote, to seek justice and equality, and to make their voices heard. Plus, MTV’s Video Music Awards set an excellent example by highlighting the use of masks during performances to help stop the spread of Covid-19.
Lady Gaga emerged as the evening’s big winner, taking home five awards including Artist of the Year. Ariana Grande followed close behind with four wins in categories including Best Music Video from Home for “Stuck with U” with Justin Bieber. BTS collected wins in the Best Pop, Best K-pop, and Best Group categories, and The Weeknd snagged top honors in the Video of the Year and Best R&B categories.
The awards show also featured Lady Gaga winning the first-ever MTV Tricon Award and first-time director Taylor Swift picking up a win for helming her “The Man” music video.
MTV VMA 2020 Winners:
Video of the Year
WINNER: The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records
Artist of the Year
WINNER: Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records
Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone – Republic Records
The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records
PUSH Best New Artist
WINNER: Doja Cat — Kemosabe / RCA Records
Jack Harlow — Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lewis Capaldi — Capitol Records
Roddy Ricch — Atlantic Records
Tate McRae — RCA Records
Yungblud – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records
Song of the Year
WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records
Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone: “Circles” – Republic Records
Roddy Ricch: “The Box” – Atlantic Records
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin: “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid: “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records
Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
MTV Tricon Award
WINNER: Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
Best Pop
WINNER: BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
Halsey: “You Should Be Sad” – Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift: “Lover” – Republic Records
Best Hip Hop
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
DaBaby: “Bop” – SCMG / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Roddy Ricch: “The Box” – Atlantic Records
Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack
Best R&B
WINNER: The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
Alicia Keys: “Underdog” – RCA Records
Chloe x Halle: “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records
H.E.R. ft. YG: “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records
Khalid ft. Summer Walker: “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records
Lizzo: “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records
Best K-Pop
WINNER: BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
EXO: “Obession” – SM Entertainment
(G)I-DLE: “Oh My God” – Republic Records
Monsta X: “Someone’s Someone” – Epic Records
Red Velvet: “Psycho” – SM Entertainment
Tomorrow X Together: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” – Big Hit Entertainment
Best Latin
WINNER: Maluma ft. J Balvin: “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin: “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte
Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul: “Mamacita” – Epic Records
J Balvin: “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Best Rock
WINNER: Coldplay: “Orphans” – Atlantic Records
Blink-182: “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
Evanescence: “Wasted On You” – BMG
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records
Green Day: “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records
The Killers: “Caution” – Island Records
Best Alternative
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records
All Time Low: “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen
Finneas: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL
Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records
Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
Best Group
WINNER: BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
Blackpink
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Monsta X
Now United
Twenty One Pilots
Best Music Video From Home
WINNER: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower” – Interscope Records
Blink-182: “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
Drake: “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records
John Legend: “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records
Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
Best Quarantine Performance
WINNER: CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home
Chloe x Halle: “Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)”
DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute
Video For Good
WINNER: H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records
Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group
Billie Eilish: “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” – Island Records
Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group
Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records
Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers
WINNER: ALL
Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson: “Imagine”
Dr. Nate Wood: “Lean On Me”
Jefferson University Hospital’s Swab Squad: “Level Up”
Jason “Tik Tok Doc” Campbell
Lori Marie Key: “Amazing Grace”
Best Direction
WINNER: Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
Billie Eilish: “Xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Michael Merriman
5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby: “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry: “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
Best Art Direction
WINNER: Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone
A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomer Nogué
Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift: “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Kurt Gefke
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 and Mathematic
Billie Eilish: “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
Best Choreography
WINNER: BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by The Lab, Son Sung Deuk
CNCO & Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby: “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani: “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Best Editing
WINNER: Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
Halsey: “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake: “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo: “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Rosalía: “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana