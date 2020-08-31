‘Filthy Rich’ Series Preview: Episode 1 Photos, Cast Info, and Plot Details

Sex and the City‘s Kim Cattrall returns to television in a starring role as the lead in Fox’s Filthy Rich. The new Southern Gothic family drama comes from The Help‘s writer/director Tate Taylor and makes its debut on September 21, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT. In support of its premiere, Fox has released photos from episode one along with the season one plot description.

In addition to Kim Cattrall as Margaret, the cast of season one includes Gerald McRaney as Eugene, Corey Cott as Eric, Olivia Macklin as Becky, and Aubrey Dollar as Rose. Melia Kreiling plays Ginger, Benjamin Levy Aguilar is Antonio, Mark L. Young is Jason, Steve Harris is Franklin Lee, and Aaron Lazar plays Reverend Paul Thomas.

Series creator Tate Taylor wrote and directed episode one and serves as an executive producer. Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, John Norris, and Abe Sylvia also executive produce, with Sylvia handling showrunner duties.

Filthy Rich Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

Meet the Monreauxes, a mega-rich Southern family famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network. On the cusp of launching a digital retail arm of the company, the family’s patriarch, EUGENE, dies in a plane crash (or so we think), leaving MARGARET, a now-“Oprah” to the religious and Southern communities, to take charge of the family business. Not surprisingly, Eugene’s apparent death greatly impacts the Monreaux children: ERIC, the couple’s ambitious son, married to the prim and snooty BECKY, who assumes he will now run the show; and daughter ROSE, a budding fashion designer, who constantly struggles to evade the vast shadow cast by her mother.

If that wasn’t enough, the Monreauxes are stunned to learn that Eugene fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will. Now, Margaret must use her business savvy and Southern charm to control her newly legitimized heirs, whose very existence threatens the Monreaux family name and fortune: GINGER, the tough-as-nails daughter of a Vegas cocktail waitress, whose life was virtually destroyed by Eugene’s rejection; ANTONIO, a single dad and boxer from Queens, NY; and JASON, another scion, who is not what he seems to be.

Margaret’s rock is her lifelong confidant and friend, FRANKLIN LEE, the Monreaux family lawyer, who has her back in the wake of the death of her husband and threats to the Monreaux empire, one of them being the beloved, popular, influential, and ambitious minister at the Sunshine Network, REVEREND PAUL THOMAS, who doesn’t think Margaret is capable of running the network, a newly announced retail venture, and her TV show simultaneously.

With monumental twists and turns, not to mention lies, deceit and shade from every direction, FILTHY RICH presents a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive – and no one is going down without a fight.