Paramount+ Revives ‘Yo! MTV Raps’ with Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts

Battle rapper Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts have been tapped to host the revival of Yo! MTV Raps, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and set to air on Paramount+. Described as a “reimagined global iteration” of the popular hip hop series, the new version will feature live performances as well as news on the current state of hip hop.

The original Yo! MTV Raps series premiered in August 1988. The new series is targeting a spring 2022 premiere.

“YO! MTV RAPS is truly one of the most groundbreaking, iconic music series to date. The wildly popular franchise introduced hip hop to the world and along the way helped launch the careers of countless artists,” stated Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer, music, Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount. “Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts are the perfect pair to bring new life and energy to our storied past, as we merge the show’s legacy with the fresh faces of hip hop’s present and future, taking YO! worldwide to a whole new generation of fans on Paramount+.”

Kurt Williamson, Warren Oliver, and Michelle Kenner of HollandWest Productions are executive producing. MTV’s Bruce Gillmer and Jennifer Demme are also on board as executive producers.

MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount+’s announcement included brief biographies on the just-announced hosts:

Reggie “Conceited” Sergile is a multifaceted artist best known for being a battle rapper in the SMACK/URL circuit and as one of the recurring cast members of the hit franchise Wild ‘N Out. Hailing from Brooklyn, N.Y., he earned his fame in the critically acclaimed “Motherland of Urban Renaissance” in Harlem, N.Y. His first major-league battle took place in fall of 2009 alongside battle rap legends such as Murda Mook and Loaded Lux’s at the Lion’s Den.

Hailing from Philadelphia, DJ Diamond Kuts is the first female mixer to have a DJ slot on Philly radio, along with being the official DJ for the Philadelphia Eagles. Over her career she’s had the honor of DJing for political campaigns, including President Barack Obama. Diamond has toured with various artists, such as Nicki Minaj, and has appeared on and worked for numerous television networks and shows such as BET, Good Morning America, and others. Diamond has been featured on worldwide promo campaigns for NYX cosmetics and DOVE and produced music for chart-topping artists and Disney Records. She continues to be a bright beacon for women, and a proven tastemaker with a progressive ear, having discovered artists like Lil Uzi Vert before his rise to international fame.







