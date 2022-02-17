‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Episode 6 Photos, Air Date, and Plot

NBC’s This Is Us returns from its three-week break with season six episode six, an episode that finds Beth worried about making the wrong choice. Episode six – “Our Little Island Girl: Part 2” – will air on February 22, 2022.

The sixth and final season stars Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Justin Hartley as

Kevin, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson, and Chris Sullivan as Toby.

“Our Little Island Girl: Part 2” Plot: Beth prepares her dancers for the first big dance recital at her new job.

The Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson).

This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.