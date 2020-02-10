Trending
2020 Oscars: ‘Parasite’ Tops the List of Winners While Making History

Parasite 2020 Oscars

Bong Joon Ho and the ‘Parasite’ cast on stage at the 92nd Oscars (ABC/ARTURO HOLMES)

Parasite earned four Oscars including Best Picture, making history as the first feature film not in the English language to win the top award. In addition to Best Picture, the South Korean film won Best Director (Bong Joon Ho), Best Original Screenplay (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han), and Best International Feature Film. The hostless 92nd Academy Awards also recognized 1917 with three wins, while Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Ford v Ferrari each picked up two Oscars.

The 2020 Oscars had its fair share of memorable moments including a surprise performance of “Lose Yourself” by Eminem 17 years after he won an Oscar and a passionate acceptance speech by Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) that will go down in history as one of the best ever delivered. And after a busy night of hopping on stage to collect awards, writer/director Bong Joon Ho and the cast/crew of Parasite had the star-studded audience urging the Academy to turn the lights back on so the South Korean artists could finish their Best Picture acceptance speech.

92nd Annual Oscars Nominees:

    Best Picture
    1917 (Universal)
    Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
    The Irishman (Netflix)
    Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
    Joker (Warner Bros.)
    Little Women (Sony)
    Marriage Story (Netflix)
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
    WINNER: Parasite (Neon)

    Actor in a Leading Role
    Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
    Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
    Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
    WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
    Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

    Actress in a Leading Role
    Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
    Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
    Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
    Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
    WINNER: Renée Zellweger (Judy)

    Actress in a Supporting Role
    Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
    WINNER: Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
    Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
    Florence Pugh (Little Women)
    Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

    Actor in a Supporting Role
    Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
    Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
    Al Pacino (The Irishman)
    Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
    WINNER: Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

    Directing
    WINNER: Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
    Sam Mendes (1917)
    Todd Phillips (Joker)
    Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
    Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

    Adapted Screenplay
    The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
    WINNER: Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
    Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
    Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
    The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

    Original Screenplay
    1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
    Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
    Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
    WINNER: Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

    International Feature Film
    Corpus Christi (Poland)
    Honeyland (North Macedonia)
    Les Miserables (France)
    Pain and Glory (Spain)
    WINNER: Parasite (South Korea)

    Production Design
    1917
    The Irishman
    Jojo Rabbit
    WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Parasite

    Film Editing
    WINNER: Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)
    The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
    Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
    Joker (Jeff Groth)
    Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

    Cinematography
    WINNER: 1917 (Roger Deakins)
    The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
    Joker (Lawrence Sher)
    The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

    Visual Effects
    WINNER: 1917
    Avengers: Endgame
    The Irishman
    The Lion King
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

    Costume Design
    Jojo Rabbit
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    The Irishman
    Joker
    WINNER: Little Women

    Sound Mixing
    WINNER: 1917
    Ad Astra
    Ford v Ferrari
    Joker
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Sound Editing
    1917
    WINNER: Ford v Ferrari
    Joker
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

    Original Score
    1917 (Thomas Newman)
    WINNER: Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
    Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
    Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

    Documentary Feature
    WINNER: American Factory (Netflix)
    The Cave (National Geographic)
    The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
    For Sama (PBS)
    Honeyland (Neon)

    Documentary Short Subject
    In the Absence
    WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
    Life Overtakes Me
    St. Louis Superman
    Walk Run Cha-Cha

    Makeup and Hairstyling
    1917
    WINNER: Bombshell
    Joker
    Judy
    Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

    Animated Feature Film
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)
    I Lost My Body (Netflix)
    Klaus (Netflix)
    Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
    WINNER: Toy Story 4 (Pixar)

    Animated Short Film
    Dcera (Daughter)
    WINNER: Hair Love
    Kitbull
    Memorable
    Sister

    Live-Action Short Film
    Brotherhood
    Nefta Football Club
    WINNER: The Neighbors’ Window
    Saria
    A Sister

    Original Song
    “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman
    WINNER: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
    “I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren
    “Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
    “Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo




