2020 Oscars: ‘Parasite’ Tops the List of Winners While Making History

Parasite earned four Oscars including Best Picture, making history as the first feature film not in the English language to win the top award. In addition to Best Picture, the South Korean film won Best Director (Bong Joon Ho), Best Original Screenplay (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han), and Best International Feature Film. The hostless 92nd Academy Awards also recognized 1917 with three wins, while Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Ford v Ferrari each picked up two Oscars.

The 2020 Oscars had its fair share of memorable moments including a surprise performance of “Lose Yourself” by Eminem 17 years after he won an Oscar and a passionate acceptance speech by Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) that will go down in history as one of the best ever delivered. And after a busy night of hopping on stage to collect awards, writer/director Bong Joon Ho and the cast/crew of Parasite had the star-studded audience urging the Academy to turn the lights back on so the South Korean artists could finish their Best Picture acceptance speech.

92nd Annual Oscars Nominees:

Best Picture

1917 (Universal)

Ford v Ferrari (Fox)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Little Women (Sony)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

WINNER: Parasite (Neon) Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

WINNER: Renée Zellweger (Judy) Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

WINNER: Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell) Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

WINNER: Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) Directing

WINNER: Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

WINNER: Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten) Original Screenplay

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

WINNER: Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han) International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

WINNER: Parasite (South Korea) Production Design

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite Film Editing

WINNER: Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parasite (Jinmo Yang) Cinematography

WINNER: 1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson) Visual Effects

WINNER: 1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Costume Design

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

WINNER: Little Women Sound Mixing

WINNER: 1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sound Editing

1917

WINNER: Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Original Score

1917 (Thomas Newman)

WINNER: Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)

Marriage Story (Randy Newman)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Documentary Feature

WINNER: American Factory (Netflix)

The Cave (National Geographic)

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)

For Sama (PBS)

Honeyland (Neon) Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha Makeup and Hairstyling

1917

WINNER: Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)

I Lost My Body (Netflix)

Klaus (Netflix)

Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)

WINNER: Toy Story 4 (Pixar) Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

WINNER: Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister Live-Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

WINNER: The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman

WINNER: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo







