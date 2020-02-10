2020 Oscars: ‘Parasite’ Tops the List of Winners While Making History

Parasite earned four Oscars including Best Picture, making history as the first feature film not in the English language to win the top award. In addition to Best Picture, the South Korean film won Best Director (Bong Joon Ho), Best Original Screenplay (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han), and Best International Feature Film. The hostless 92nd Academy Awards also recognized 1917 with three wins, while Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Ford v Ferrari each picked up two Oscars.
The 2020 Oscars had its fair share of memorable moments including a surprise performance of “Lose Yourself” by Eminem 17 years after he won an Oscar and a passionate acceptance speech by Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) that will go down in history as one of the best ever delivered. And after a busy night of hopping on stage to collect awards, writer/director Bong Joon Ho and the cast/crew of Parasite had the star-studded audience urging the Academy to turn the lights back on so the South Korean artists could finish their Best Picture acceptance speech.
92nd Annual Oscars Nominees:
Best Picture
1917 (Universal)
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Little Women (Sony)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
WINNER: Parasite (Neon)
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
WINNER: Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
WINNER: Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
WINNER: Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Directing
WINNER: Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
WINNER: Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Original Screenplay
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
WINNER: Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
WINNER: Parasite (South Korea)
Production Design
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Film Editing
WINNER: Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)
The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
Joker (Jeff Groth)
Parasite (Jinmo Yang)
Cinematography
WINNER: 1917 (Roger Deakins)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Visual Effects
WINNER: 1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Costume Design
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
WINNER: Little Women
Sound Mixing
WINNER: 1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Editing
1917
WINNER: Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Score
1917 (Thomas Newman)
WINNER: Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Documentary Feature
WINNER: American Factory (Netflix)
The Cave (National Geographic)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
For Sama (PBS)
Honeyland (Neon)
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Makeup and Hairstyling
1917
WINNER: Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)
I Lost My Body (Netflix)
Klaus (Netflix)
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
WINNER: Toy Story 4 (Pixar)
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
WINNER: Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live-Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
WINNER: The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman
WINNER: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
“I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo