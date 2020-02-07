Episode one of The CW’s Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene, introduced us to Katy, her fabulous friends, and their New York lifestyle. The new series continues exploring Katy’s busy life with episode two, “You Can’t Hurry Love.” Directed by Steve Adelson from a script by Michael Grassi, episode two will air on February 13, 2020.

The series stars Lucy Hale as Katy Keene, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Katherine LaNasa as Gloria Grandbilt, Zane Holtz as KO Kelly, and Lucien Laviscount as Alexander Cabot. Camille Hyde is Alexandra Cabot, Julia Chen is Pepper Smith, and Jonny Beauchamp plays Jorge Lopez/Ginger.

“Chapter Two: You Can’t Hurry Love” Plot – SIGNS – With Katy’s (Hale) personal life in a holding pattern, which everyone seems to know about thanks to the newspapers picking up Pepper’s (Chan) blog, she can’t seem to escape even at work. Josie (Murray) finds a job to help pay the bills but picks up an extra job at a record store, and quickly learns it might be closing, leaving Josie with an idea to help keep it open. Because of Jorge’s (Beauchamp) outburst at his last audition, he finds himself on the outs with the Broadway community. After begging for one last audition and waiting to hear if he got the part, he must decide if he wants to give up performing as Ginger.

Meanwhile, Pepper finds herself low on cash, but is somehow able to secure a warehouse in which she dreams to open up “The Pepper Plant.”







The Season 1 Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

“Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City…together.

Katy designs clothes for anyone she can, including her friend and roommate Josie, whose singing talent catches the attention of Alexander Cabot (Laviscount), a CEO who hopes to reboot the record label division of his father’s corporate empire. But Alexander’s dream of signing Josie to a recording contract meets resistance from Cabot Media’s powerful senior vice president Alexandra (Hyde), who also happens to be his twin sister. Josie and Katy’s roommate Jorge works at his family’s bodega and has his eye on Broadway, but after a series of rejections, he hopes to take his drag performance career as Ginger to the next level. The mysterious Pepper Smith plans to open her own version of Andy Warhol’s Factory. She has the connections, but no one seems to know where she got her money — or if she really has any at all.

Katy struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy’s Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. But Katy has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city — they’ll find long-lasting friendship.”