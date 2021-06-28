‘Annie Live!’ Adds Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks

Emmy Award winner Harry Connick Jr. has joined the cast of NBC’s upcoming live musical production, Annie Live!, based on the seven-time Tony Award winning Broadway musical. Connick Jr. is on board to play Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks in the musical, with Taraji P. Henson previously announced to take on the role of Miss Hannigan.

Daddy Warbucks is described as the “larger-than-life billionaire who opens his heart and home to little orphan Annie.”

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to play Daddy Warbucks in Annie Live! and working alongside Taraji P. Henson is a dream come true,” said Connick. “I love this show, and its musical message of love and hope couldn’t come at a better time.”

“Now that the amazing Harry Connick Jr. is set to embody Daddy Warbucks, we look forward to shaping the iconic role to tap Harry’s immense skill set as a multi-talented performer,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “He and Taraji P. Henson will anchor the rest of the cast and we can’t wait to see their on-stage dynamic in our version of Annie.”

Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Alex Rudzinsky are executive producing, with Rudzinski and Lear deBessonet directing. Sergio Trujillo is choreographing and Stephen Oremus is on board as the musical director. The costumes will be designed by Paul Tazewell and Jason Sherwood is the production designer.

“We are thrilled to have Harry Connick Jr. playing Daddy Warbucks. He’s a true entertainer who sings – and dances – with the best of them, and he will bring a completely fresh approach to this character. And he will give Taraji P. Henson’s Miss Hannigan a run for her money for Annie!” said executive producer Greenblatt.

Auditions are currently being accepted via https://castittalent.com/Annie_Live for the lead role of Annie.

NBC is set to air Annie Live! on Thursday, December 2, 2021.







