HBO Max’s ‘Made for Love’ is Renewed for Season 2

The critically acclaimed comedy Made for Love will be returning for a second season. HBO Max just made it official, announcing the series based on Alissa Nutting’s novel has been renewed for season two.

The season one cast was led by Cristin Milioti and Billy Magnussen. Season one also starred Ray Romano, Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera, and Caleb Foote. Executive producer Christina Lee is back as showrunner, with executive producer/author Alissa Nutting joining her as a co-showrunner for season two.

“We’re thrilled we get the chance to work with our incredible cast and crew again. We would’ve announced the pick-up earlier, but it was a beast closing Diane’s deal. Everyone thinks she’s a doll but she’s a real hard-ass,” said Lee and Nutting. (For those who haven’t caught season one, Diane is, literally, a doll.)

Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin, and SJ Clarkson executive produced the first season. Stephanie Laing directed six episodes, including the pilot and season finale. The half-hour comedy is a Paramount Television Studios production.

“Made for Love is funny, dark, and entirely unique,” stated Suzanna Makkos, EVP, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, HBO Max. “We are thrilled to be reuniting with this dream team of talented producers, incredible cast, and CGI dolphins to tell the next chapter of this exciting story.”

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Made for Love is a cynically poignant story of love and divorce following Hazel Green (Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after ten years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her “emotional data” as she tries to regain her independence.

Through the chip, Byron's able to watch Hazel's every move as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane.








