Ava DuVernay and Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) will be adapting the #1 New York Times best-selling fantasy series Wings of Fire as an animated series. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker will be executive producing what’s described as a “high-end serialized animated family series” with her ARRAY Filmworks production company.

Tui T. Sutherland’s popular Wings of Fire series currently includes 15 novels, three graphic novels, and four short stories. The rights to Sutherland’s book series were obtained during a highly competitive bidding process, according to WBA.

Author Sutherland will be involved in the series as an executive producer along with Dan Milano, Christa Starr, and WBA’s Sam Register.

Ava DuVernay has an exclusive overall deal with the Warner Bros. Television Group. Wings of Fire is Ava DuVernay’s first animated series as part of that deal.

DuVernay earned a Best Documentary Feature Oscar nomination for 13th. In addition, DuVernay’s earned six Primetime Emmy Award nominations, winning three – Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Programming, and Outstanding Directing for Nonfiction Programming – for 13th.

The Wings of Fire Plot:

“With more than nine million copies in print and available in 16 languages, the Wings of Fire book series is an epic adventure set in a world entirely ruled by dragons. Across two continents and 10 tribes, the series explores vicious wars, enduring friendships, and heroic quests that span generations of fascinating dragon characters.”







