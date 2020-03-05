‘Wynonna Earp’ Star Melanie Scrofano Makes Her Directing Debut

Melanie Scrofano is making her directorial debut with an episode of Wynonna Earp season four. The announcement was accompanied by a behind-the-scenes video featuring Scrofano and her fellow cast members discussing her directing debut.

The announcement and new video arrived a day prior to the planned “Fan-Favorites” marathons which kick off on March 6th at 6:30am PT/ET with episodes 301-303. Episodes 304-307 air on Friday, March 20th at 6:30am PT/ET followed by episodes 308-310 on March 27th beginning at 6am PT/ET.

“I’m very excited to bring my experience as Wynonna Earp to the director’s chair for an episode of season four. I’ve had the great luck to learn from some of the best directors and showrunners in the business and hope that viewers will enjoy the episode as much as I’ve enjoyed directing it,” said Melanie Scrofano.

“There is literally no one else who knows what makes Wynonna Earp tick better than Melanie Scrofano,” stated Emily Andras, showrunner and executive producer. “Her enthusiasm, ingenuity, and diligence — not to mention the fierce loyalty of her cast and crew — make her a natural fit for the director’s chair. I am so excited to watch her shine in this new role.”

In addition to Melanie Scrofano, the season four cast includes Tim Rozon as Doc Holliday, Dominique Provost-Chalkley as Waverly Earp, and Katherine Barrell as Nicole Haught.

The SYFY, CTV Sci-Fi, IDW Entertainment, SEVEN24 Films and Cineflix Media series is currently shooting its fourth season. Season four will consist of 12 episodes and is expected to air this summer. The season three finale aired September 28, 2018.

The Season 4 Plot:

“In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that’s just Monday…”







