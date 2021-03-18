Brittany Murphy Docuseries Set at HBO Max

Brittany Murphy’s life and career will be explored in HBO Max’s just-ordered two-part documentary series. The untitled Brittany Murphy docuseries is the first collaboration between Blumhouse Television and HBO Max.

“Our Brittany Murphy documentary cuts through the tabloid noise with an elevated, nuanced depiction of a sensational story. Crafting a grounded account of Brittany Murphy’s life struggles and sudden passing comes with great responsibility and we’ve partnered with a masterful creative team to produce a thoughtful examination of a tragedy that has long been cause for speculation,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Programming, HBO Max.

The Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions docuseries will be directed by Emmy nominee Cynthia Hill (Private Violence). Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio for Blumhouse, and James Buddy Day are executive producing.

“Brittany Murphy was a rising star whose filmography includes movies that defined a generation. We thought her story warrants a deeper exploration, and examination into the environment that allowed her to become a victim of success,” stated Mary Lisio, executive vice president, Alternative and Non-Scripted Programming, Blumhouse Television. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max, and to collaborate with a director like Cynthia Hill who takes a nuanced approach to complex stories about women and contemporary issues.”

Brittany Murphy burst onto the scene with her breakout role in 1995’s Clueless. Murphy’s film roles include Don’t Say a Word, Drop Dead Gorgeous, 8 Mile, and Sin City. Her death at the age of 32 was ruled accidental, with the primary cause listed as pneumonia.

“I agreed to do this film because I think it’s a shame that Brittany’s promising life and career has been eclipsed by the circumstances of her death,” stated director Cynthia Hill. “I think it’s important to celebrate Brittany’s talent as we struggle to explain the tragic circumstances of her and Simon’s deaths.”

HBO Max released the following description of the two-part docuseries:

“The documentary presents an in-depth, intimate character portrait exploring the life and career and mysterious circumstances surrounding the tragic death of 90’s actress and rising star, Brittany Murphy. The series will go beyond the conspiracy theories and headlines, featuring new interviews by those closest to Brittany and new archival footage.”