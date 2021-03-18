‘Loki’ Unveils New Poster with Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief

With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier about to debut on March 19, 2021 and following a successful WandaVision run, Marvel Studios is hyping their next big television project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Loki. Marvel just dropped a new poster for the series which brings back Tom Hiddleston (for the seventh time) as the trickster god.

Joining Tom Hiddleston are Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. The live-action comic book-inspired series was directed by Kate Herron. Michael Waldron is Loki‘s head writer.

Marvel Studios has set a June 11, 2021 premiere date on Disney+.

Tom Hiddleston kicked off his Loki run in 2011’s Thor starring Chris Hemsworth. That was followed by 2012’s The Avengers, 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

The Plot:

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a newDisney+series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

