BTS ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ Track List and Song Descriptions

One of 2020’s most highly anticipated albums drops today by none other than South Korean superstars BTS. The group’s Map of the Soul: 7 is the second album to come from The Map of the Soul series. The first album, Map of the Soul: Persona, earned the number one spot on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart back in April 2019.

7 is a complete album while Persona was considered an EP.

Big Hit Entertainment has teased regarding the album, “BTS now accepts both the proud light and withheld shadow of their identity to tell a story of individuals who have found their complete selves.”

The digital version of the album features 15 new tracks as well as five tracks from their previous album, Persona. The physical album has 14 tracks on it. The lead single titled “ON” will feature powerhouse singer Sia. (This version will be on the digital album and will most likely be the version pushed to radio stations.)

While describing the song “ON,” Big Hit stated, “BTS once again pour out their hearts through the powerful and energetic hip-hop lead single ‘ON’ that reflects on their calling and mindset as artists during the seven years.”

Descriptions of the songs were released a day prior to the album dropping:

“UGH!” – Rap unit (where the rappers share their anger towards the malicious anger)

“Zero O’Clock” – Vocal unit

“Friends” – V & Jimin (these two members showcase their friendship)

“Respect” – RM & SUGA

“Filter” – Different sides of Jimin

“My Time” – Jungkook’s emotions on his journey from trainee until now

“Inner Child” – V (a song referencing V’s past self, back when he was going through a rough time)

“Moon” – Jin’s love for ARMY

“Louder than Bombs:- Co-written with Troye Sivan

Other songs on the album include “Interlude: Shadow” from Suga and “Black Swan.” The “Interlude: Shadow” music video was released on January 9th and the “Black Swan” single was made available on January 17th. “Black Swan” spent nearly a week at number one on US iTunes. The group performed “Black Swan” on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in January.

The new album also features “Outro: Ego” from J-Hope. The official music video for “Outro: Ego” arrived on February 2.

Full Track List:

1) “Intro: Persona”

2) “Boy with Luv” (feat. Halsey)

3) “Make It Right”

4) “Jamais Vu”

5) “Dionysus”

6) “Interlude: Shadow”

7) “Black Swan”

8) “Filter”

9) “My Time”

10) “Louder Than Bombs”

11) “ON”

12) “UGH!”

13) “00:00 (Zero O’clock)”

14) “Inner Child”

15) “Friends”

16) “Moon”

17) “Respect”

18) “We are Bulletproof: The Eternal”

19) “Outro: Ego”

20) “ON” (feat. Sia digital album only)

BTS’ packed promotional schedule in support of the album’s release kicked off on February 19th at 1pm PT with the very popular TikTok app releasing a 30-second teaser of the lead single, “ON.” The app crashed when fans flooded it trying to listen to the teaser, but fortunately was back up and running fairly quickly. The group will be appearing on The Today Show on Friday, February 21st followed by an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on February 24th.

BTS will be rounding out the week by joining James Corden for "Carpool Karaoke" on February 25th.








