Station 19 Season 3 Episode 6 Photos: Preview of “Ice Ice Baby”

Seattle experiences some dangerous weather in ABC’s Station 19 season three episode six. Directed by Tessa Blake from a script by Rob Giles, episode six – “Ice Ice Baby” – will air on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls) guest stars as Michael and Stefania Spampinato guests as Dr. Carina Deluca.

The cast of season three includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, and Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes. Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval is Captain Pruitt Herrera.

“Ice Ice Baby” Plot – When a blizzard hits Seattle, Travis must take a difficult call and members of the crew are forced to face their truths. Meanwhile, Ben has rising suspicions about a colleague.







The Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

“Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The latest series from the executive producers of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.”