Critics Choice Documentary Awards 2020 Nominees Announced

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, Gunda, and Mr. SOUL! top the list of 2020 Critics Choice Documentary Awards nominees. Each impressive documentary earned five nominations and all will be competing against each other in the Best Documentary Feature category.

Four films – Athlete A, Dick Johnson is Dead, My Octopus Teacher, and Totally Under Control – followed close behind with four nominations each.

Winners of the Fifth Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards will be announced on Monday, November 16, 2020.

“At a unique time for the entertainment industry and the world, documentaries are more important and fortunately more abundant and more available and more essential than ever,” stated Christopher Campbell, President of the Critics Choice Association Documentary Branch. “In 2020, documentaries have taken us to places and shown us perspectives we’ve never experienced before. They’ve chronicled events and life stories that are enlightening and enthralling – and sometimes frightening. It is a great honor for the CCA to celebrate these stories and subjects and shed light on the work of so many incredible filmmakers. The Documentary Branch faced its greatest task yet considering the quantity and quality of nonfiction cinema released this year. Ultimately, these nominees represent the best of the best of a remarkably fruitful moment for documentary filmmaking.”

Documentaries must have had a release in theaters, on television, or via a major digital platform to be eligible for awards consideration.

2020 Critics Choice Documentary Awards Nominees:

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Athlete A (Netflix)

Belushi (Showtime)

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix)

Dick Johnson is Dead (Netflix)

Feels Good Man (Wavelength Productions/PBS Independent Lens)

The Fight (Magnolia Pictures)

The Go-Go’s (Showtime)

Gunda (Neon)

Mr. SOUL! (Shoes in the Bed Productions)

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

The Painter and the Thief (Neon)

A Secret Love (Netflix)

The Social Dilemma (Netflix)

Time (Amazon Studios)

Garrett Bradley, Time (Amazon Studios)

Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, Athlete A (Netflix)

Kirsten Johnson, Dick Johnson is Dead (Netflix)

Victor Kossakovsky, Gunda (Neon)

James Lebrecht and Nicole Newnham, Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix)

Dawn Porter, John Lewis: Good Trouble (Magnolia Pictures)

Benjamin Ree, The Painter and the Thief (Neon)

Robert S. Bader, Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes (HBO)

Chris Bolan, A Secret Love (Netflix)

Melissa Haizlip, Mr. SOUL! (Shoes in the Bed Productions)

Arthur Jones, Feels Good Man (Wavelength Productions/PBS Independent Lens)

Elizabeth Leiter and Kim Woodard, Jane Goodall: The Hope (National Geographic)

Elizabeth Lo, Stray (Magnolia Pictures)

Sasha Joseph Neulinger, Rewind (Grizzly Creek Films/PBS Independent Lens)

Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw, The Truffle Hunters (Sony Pictures Classics)

Roger Horrocks, My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

Kirsten Johnson, Dick Johnson is Dead (Netflix)

Victor Kossakovsky and Egil Håskjold Larsen, Gunda (Neon)

Scott Ressler, Neil Gelinas and Stefan Wiesen, The Last Ice (National Geographic)

Gianfranco Rosi, Notturno (Stemal Entertainment)

Ruben Woodin Dechamps, The Reason I Jump (Kino Lorber)

Don Bernier, Athlete A (Netflix)

Eli Despres, Greg Finton and Kim Roberts, The Fight (Magnolia Pictures)

Lindy Jankura and Alex Keipper, Totally Under Control (Neon)

Helen Kearns, Assassins (Greenwich Entertainment)

Victor Kossakovsky and Ainara Vera, Gunda (Neon)

Eileen Meyer and Andrew Gersh, Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix)

Charlotte Munch Bengtsen, The Truffle Hunters (Sony Pictures Classics)

Ari Balouzian and Ryan Hope, Feels Good Man (Wavelength Productions/PBS Independent Lens)

Marco Beltrami, Brandon Roberts and Buck Sanders, The Way I See It (Focus Features)

Tyler Durham, Sven Faulconer and Xander Rodzinski, The Last Ice (National Geographic)

Peter Nashel and Brian Deming, Totally Under Control (Neon)

Daniel Pemberton, Rising Phoenix (Netflix)

Jeff Tweedy, Long Gone Summer (ESPN)

Jeff Tweedy, Spencer Tweedy and Sammy Tweedy, Showbiz Kids (HBO)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix)

David Attenborough, Narrator

David Attenborough, Writer

Dick Johnson is Dead (Netflix)

Kirsten Johnson, Narrator

Kirsten Johnson, Writer

Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds (Apple)

Werner Herzog, Narrator

Werner Herzog, Writer

Mr. SOUL! (Shoes in the Bed Productions)

Blair Underwood, Narrator

Ellis Haizlip, Writer

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

Craig Foster, Narrator

Craig Foster, Writer

Time (Amazon Studios)

Fox Rich, Narrator

Fox Rich, Writer

Totally Under Control (Neon)

Alex Gibney, Narrator

Alex Gibney, Writer

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes (HBO)

Belushi (Showtime)

Class Action Park (HBO)

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix)

MLK/FBI (Field of Vision/IFC Films)

Mr. SOUL! (Shoes in the Bed Productions)

Spaceship Earth (Neon)

Belushi (Showtime)

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix)

Howard (Disney+)

John Lewis: Good Trouble (Magnolia Pictures)

Mr. SOUL! (Shoes in the Bed Production)

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix)

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (HBO)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple)

Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan (Magnolia Pictures)

The Go-Go’s (Showtime)

Laurel Canyon (Epix)

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band (Magnolia Pictures)

Other Music (Factory 25)

Zappa (Magnolia Pictures)

All In: The Fight for Democracy (Amazon Studios)

Boys State (Apple)

John Lewis: Good Trouble (Magnolia Pictures)

MLK/FBI (Field of Vision/IFC Films)

The Social Dilemma (Netflix)

Totally Under Control (Neon)

The Way I See It (Focus Features)

Coded Bias (7th Empire Media/PBS Independent Lens)

Fantastic Fungi (Moving Art)

Gunda (Neon)

I Am Greta (Hulu)

The Last Ice (National Geographic)

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

Spaceship Earth (Neon)

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes (HBO)

Athlete A (Netflix)

Be Water (ESPN)

A Most Beautiful Thing (50 Eggs Films)

Red Penguins (Universal Pictures)

Rising Phoenix (Netflix)

You Cannot Kill David Arquette (Super LTD)

Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible (ESPN)

(Directors: Kristen Lappas and Tom Rinaldi. Producers: Craig Lazarus, José Morales, Lindsay Rovegno, Victor Vitarelli and Ben Webber)

The Claudia Kishi Club (Netflix)

(Director and Producer: Sue Ding)

Crescendo! (Quibi)

(Director: Alex Mallis. Producers: Matt O’Neill and Perri Peltz)

Elevator Pitch (Field of Vision)

(Director and Producer: Martyna Starosta)

Hunger Ward (Spin Film/Vulcan Productions/RYOT Films)

(Director and Producer: Skye Fitzgerald. Producer: Michael Scheuerman)

Into the Fire (National Geographic)

(Director: Orlando von Einsiedel. Producers: Mark Bauch, Harri Grace and Dan Lin)

My Father the Mover (MTV Documentary Films)

(Director: Julia Jansch. Producer: Mandilakhe Yengo)

The Rifleman (Field of Vision)

(Director: Sierra Pettengill. Producer: Arielle de Saint Phalle)

The Speed Cubers (Netflix)

(Director and Producer: Sue Kim. Producers: Evan Krauss and Chris Romano)

St. Louis Superman (MTV Documentary Films)

(Directors and Producers: Sami Khan and Smriti Mundhra. Producer: Poh Si Teng)

Dr. Rick Bright – Totally Under Control (Neon)

Steven Garza – Boys State (Apple)

The Go-Go’s – The Go-Go’s (Showtime)

Judith Heumann – Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix)

Dick Johnson – Dick Johnson is Dead (Netflix)

Maggie Nichols, Rachael Denhollander, Jamie Dantzscher – Athlete A (Netflix)

Fox Rich – Time (Amazon)

Pete Souza – The Way I See It (Focus Features)

Taylor Swift – Miss Americana (Netflix)

Greta Thunberg – I Am Greta (Hulu)







