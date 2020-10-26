First Photos: ‘Batwoman’ Season 2 Reveals a New Suit

The CW’s Batwoman will return for a second season with a new Batwoman – Javicia Leslie – and a brand new Batsuit. The network just released the first photos of Leslie in character as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman while also revealing Leslie will actually start off wearing Kate Kane’s suit.

Per The CW, “While Ryan Wilder initially dons Kate Kane’s suit at the beginning of the upcoming season two of Batwoman, as Ryan grows into her newfound role as Batwoman, she redesigns the suit. In the third episode, Ryan reveals the new Batsuit, sending a message to Gotham that a New Hero has arrived.”

Batwoman costume designer Maya Mani conceptualized the new suit which was created by Ocean Drive Leather. Janice Workman created the new wig and Cory Roberts styled Javicia Leslie’s makeup.

“Ryan’s journey starts from a place of ‘What can this Batsuit do for me?’ But it’s not long before she realizes the power of its symbol and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City. As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively. This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed ‘powerful.’ Maya Mani sent me her drawings and I loved it,” explained executive producer Caroline Dries. “The wig was something we never perfected in season one, and Janice Workman crushed it with this new take. Javicia and I saw various prototypes of styles and red ombres, and at one point we were trading our own iPad-doodled versions. Janice translated that into what we are looking at now. When I see it, I smile. It makes me feel inspired.”

“I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it’s her style, her swag, and her moment! It was an honor to be able to collaborate with Caroline and Maya. I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!” said Javicia Leslie who is making history as the first Black actress to play the comic book-inspired character in a live-action TV production.

Commenting on the suit’s design, Maya Mani said, “I was asked by Caroline Dries to design a Batsuit that was unique to the character of Ryan Wilder; as she is a highly skilled fighter, encapsulating her raw, athletic, and passionate nature was imperative. As Batwoman, Javicia Leslie not only brings a fresh perspective but physical strength to the role. It was important for the new suit to define Javicia’s commanding presence while showcasing her athleticism and allowing her the freedom to express the physical nature of Batwoman, all while looking ultra-cool in the process!”

The CW also released the following character description:

“Ryan Wilder is about to become Batwoman. She’s relatable, messy, loyal, a little goofy, and apart from being a lesbian, she couldn’t be more different than the woman who wore the Batsuit before her, billionaire Kate Kane. Ryan, who we meet living in her van with only her plant for company, has been made to feel trapped and powerless by the system her whole life, and believes the Batsuit is the key to breaking out of it. But what she’ll come to discover is that it’s not the suit that makes Ryan Wilder powerful, it’s the woman inside of it who finds her destiny in changing Gotham City for good.”







