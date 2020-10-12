Critics Choice Super Awards Honor Superheroes and Overlooked Genres

The Critics Choice Association* just announced the first-ever Critics Choice Super Awards set to air on The CW Network on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT. The new awards show celebrates films and television series of the Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action, and Animation genres.
“The time has come to recognize the brilliance, creativity, and artistic excellence showcased in genres that, for far too long, have been overlooked by other award shows,” stated Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “We are thrilled to be partnering with our friends at The CW to bring these beloved genres to the forefront and give them the recognition they so deeply deserve.”
Movies and television shows eligible to compete are required to premiere between January 1 and December 31, 2020.
“We’re excited to broadcast the first Critics Choice Super Awards at The CW to showcase and celebrate the excellence in often overlooked genres during the entertainment industry’s award season,” said Gaye Hirsch, Executive Vice President, Development, The CW, who also oversees alternative and special programming. “We look forward to bringing viewers an exciting event filled with the films, series, and stars they are most passionate about.”
The first Critics Choice Super Awards will be presented remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the desire to keep everyone safe.
CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS MOVIE CATEGORIES:
Best Action Movie
Best Male Actor in an Action Movie
Best Female Actor in an Action Movie
Best Animated Movie
Best Male Voice Actor in an Animated Movie
Best Female Voice Actor in an Animated Movie
Best Superhero Movie
Best Male Actor in a Superhero Movie
Best Female Actor in a Superhero Movie
Best Horror Movie
Best Male Actor in a Horror Movie
Best Female Actor in a Horror Movie
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Best Male Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Best Female Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Best Villain in a Movie (across all genres)
(Superhero category also includes Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Movies)
CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS TV/STREAMING CATEGORIES:
Best Action Series
Best Male Actor in an Action Series
Best Female Actor in an Action Series
Best Animated Series
Best Male Voice Actor in an Animated Series
Best Female Voice Actor in an Animated Series
Best Superhero Series
Best Male Actor in a Superhero Series
Best Female Actor in a Superhero Series
Best Horror Series
Best Male Actor in a Horror Series
Best Female Actor in a Horror Series
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
Best Male Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
Best Female Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
Best Villain in a Series (across all genres)
(Superhero category also includes Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Series)
