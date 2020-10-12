‘His Dark Materials’ Sets a Season 2 Premiere Date

HBO has confirmed season two of the critically acclaimed fantasy action drama His Dark Materials will premiere on November 16, 2020. New episodes of the second season will air on Mondays at 9pm ET/PT on HBO and will also stream on HBO Max.

The premiere date announcement was accompanied by a gorgeous new poster.

Dafne Keen (“Lyra”), Ruth Wilson (“Mrs. Coulter”), Ariyon Bakare (“Lord Boreal”), Amir Wilson (“Will”), and Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Lee Scoresby”) return to lead the cast in the much-anticipated second season. Andrew Scott (“Colonel John Parry”), Will Keen (“Father MacPhail”), and Ruta Gedmintas (“Serafina Pekkala”) also reprise their roles for season two.

New cast members include Terence Stamp (“Giacomo Paradisi”), Jade Anouka (“Ruta Skadi”), and Simone Kirby (“Dr. Mary Malone”).

Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, author of His Dark Material Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper, Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, Carolyn Blackwood, Ben Irving, and Piers Wenger served as executive producers. The series is a Bad Wolf production in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of HBO:

Season two of His Dark Materials begins after Lord Asriel has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city, she meets Will, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.







