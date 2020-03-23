Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Returns with New Episodes from Home

Samantha Bee and her late night show crew are getting back to work from the safety of their own homes. TBS announced Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will return with new episodes beginning Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 10:30PM ET/PT.

Samantha Bee will shoot new episodes with help from her husband, executive producer Jason Jones. Jones will actually film episodes and the production crew will handle the behind the scenes work while working from their homes.

“Doctors, nurses, and grocery store clerks are fighting on the front lines, and the least the rest of us can do is stay home,” said Samantha Bee. “Even if that means my husband just became both my cameraman and makeup artist.”

The series temporarily ended production on March 12, 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Even while taking time off from her half-hour late-night show, Bee’s been keeping in touch with fans via her Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee mini digital series.

Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, and Pat King executive produce the series along with Bee and Jones.

Series Details, Courtesy of TBS:

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee shines a spotlight on stories inside the Beltway and beyond, from sexual harassment in the media to the ‘boyfriend loophole,’ and from global warming to child marriage in the United States. Full Frontal also travels the world to cover international stories, with segments from China, Jordan, Germany, Russia, Scotland, Mexico and Iraq.

In its first four seasons, Full Frontal has garnered an Outstanding Writing Emmy and a WGA Award for its two Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner specials honoring a free press, as well as seventeen Emmy nominations, an additional WGA Award nomination, a Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information, two additional TCA Award nominations, two PGA nominations and four DGA nominations.”







