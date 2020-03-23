Survive Trailer Starring Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner

Quibi’s upcoming action thriller Survive just released a new official two-minute trailer. The film is one of the new mobile app’s “Movies in Chapters” and stars Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner.

Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, 24: Legacy) co-stars as one of two survivors of a plane crash. Mark Pellington (The Last Word) directed from a screenplay by Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar.

Quibi’s set an April 6, 2020 premiere date. The app will also launch on April 6th and will be available for a 90 day free trial for customers who sign up for the service prior to April 20th.

The Plot, Courtesy of Quibi:

“Jane (Turner) wants to end it all. Then a plane crash almost ends it for her. Now she’s crawling from the wreckage with the only other survivor (Hawkins) and a new drive to stay alive.

Together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions in this thrilling drama based on the critically acclaimed novel, Survive, by Alex Morel.”