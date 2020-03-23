Survive Trailer Starring Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner

By
Rebecca Murray
-

Quibi’s upcoming action thriller Survive just released a new official two-minute trailer. The film is one of the new mobile app’s “Movies in Chapters” and stars Game of ThronesSophie Turner.

Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, 24: Legacy) co-stars as one of two survivors of a plane crash. Mark Pellington (The Last Word) directed from a screenplay by Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar.

Quibi’s set an April 6, 2020 premiere date. The app will also launch on April 6th and will be available for a 90 day free trial for customers who sign up for the service prior to April 20th.

The Plot, Courtesy of Quibi:

“Jane (Turner) wants to end it all. Then a plane crash almost ends it for her. Now she’s crawling from the wreckage with the only other survivor (Hawkins) and a new drive to stay alive.

Together they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions in this thrilling drama based on the critically acclaimed novel, Survive, by Alex Morel.”

Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins in ‘Survive’ (Photo Credit: Quibi)
Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins in ‘Survive’ (Photo Credit: Quibi)
