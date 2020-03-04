‘High Maintenance’ Season 4: March Episodes Preview

HBO’s half-hour comedy High Maintenance continues season four with four new episodes airing in March 2020. The network’s just released details on the March episodes including plot details, guest cast lists, and air dates.

Ben Sinclair stars in and co-created the series with Katja Blichfeld. Sinclair, Blichfeld, and Russell Gregory executive produce, with Willy Friedman, Gwen Bialic, and Emi Irikawa producing.

High Maintenance Plot:

High Maintenance continues to paint a unique and loving portrait of New York City, exploring the often-messy interpersonal moments of everyday people who are looking for meaning, companionship and a little high to make it through the day.

This season finds The Guy (Sinclair) back traversing the city on his bicycle, having said goodbye to last season’s RV. With a new friend by his side, The Guy drops in on a variety of customers whose disparate lives, jobs, identities and circumstances reveal the human connection that we all seek.

Playing out over the course of a year, this season focuses on cycles of renewal, webs of human connections, and putting down roots in the ever-changing ecosystem of New York City.

High Maintenance Season 4 March 2020 Episodes:

Season 4, episode 5: “Screen”

Debut date: FRIDAY, MARCH 6 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Shy sneaker head Alvin (Tremaine Brown Jr.) spends most of his time to himself, but gets a new challenge when he spends the day with his cousin. The Guy (Ben Sinclair) attends a dinner party hosted by an old friend, Jackson (Lucas Papelias), and as the night progresses, realizes he might be out of his element.

Written by Gary Richardson & Ben Sinclair; directed by Ben Sinclair.

Debut date: FRIDAY, MARCH 13 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

When a patient asks her out on a date, dental hygienist, mother and caretaker Nora (Eliza Ramos) wonders if she can put her needs first for once. Two former friends share an awkward ride, and The Guy (Ben Sinclair) has an interesting rideshare experience of his own.

Written by Lorelei Ramirez & Ben Sinclair; directed by Ben Sinclair.

Debut date: FRIDAY, MARCH 20 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

The Guy (Ben Sinclair) delivers to ASL interpreter Jordan (Mara Stephens), who lands in an uncomfortable situation on a job at a high-profile photo shoot. After Victor (Chris McKinney) notices that his partner Ellen (Birgit Huppuch) has a new habit, a secret blows up amid already simmering tensions in their relationship.

Written by Isaac Oliver & Zack Schamberg; directed by Ben Sinclair.

Debut date: FRIDAY, MARCH 27 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

When Rocky (James Edmund Godwin) hears a sneeze through his apartment wall, he falls down a shame spiral, reliving embarrassing moments. An attention-seeking A.J. (Becca Blackwell) fails to make plans for Halloween – until an emergency text from an ex-friend, Francis (Nicholas Gorham), evolves into an unexpected night with Francis’ assistant Cheyenne (Rad Pereira).

Written by Mel Shimkovitz; directed by Ben Sinclair.







